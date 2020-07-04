Group of So-Called “Donald Trump Friends” in Beirut Plead US to Disarm Hezbollah

Posted on July 4, 2020

Source

July 4, 2020

Capture

A group of around 10 people gathered Saturday near the US embassy in Beirut, thanking Washington for its “support” to Lebanon.

The so-called “Donald Trump Friends” group demanded that the US administration disarm Hezbollah and implement the UN Resolution 1559.

It is worth noting that certain media outlets weirdly provided the event with a remarkable coverage despite the  very humble participation.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

