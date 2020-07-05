PKK CLAIMED RESPONSIBILTIY FOR LARGE-SCALE EXPLOSION AT FIREWORKS FACTORY IN TURKEY’S SAKARYA

04.07.2020 

PKK Claimed Responsibiltiy For Large-Scale Explosion At Fireworks Factory In Turkey's Sakarya

On July 3, 4 people were killed and 114 injured in a large explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in the district of Hendek in Sakarya province in northwestern Turkey.  The government’s disaster agency AFAD called the explosion an “industrial accident”.

However, later the Kursistah Workes Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for the explosion claiming that the factory was producing explosives for the Turkish Armed Forces. The attack itself was reportedly conducted by the PKK’s splitner group known as “Children of Fire”.

