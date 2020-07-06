Israeli Settlers Shoot, Injure Two Palestinian Youths near Salfit

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source

Ali Salam

Illegal Israeli settlers shot and injured two Palestinian youths, on Sunday, in Bidya village, west of Salfit, in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

Local sources said that a group of Israeli colonists attacked Palestinian families in Khillat Hassan area, opening fire at them, resulting in the injury of two young men.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that one of the men was shot in the abdomen, while the other was shot in the shoulder, both men are currently in hospital, and both injuries were described as “moderate”.

Palestinian civilians were gathered on a threatened land, near the village, when illegal Israeli settlers opened fire at the young men, injuring two of them.

According to Palestinian WAFA News Agency, the first of the two men sustained an injury in the pelvis, while the other one sustained a light injury in the neck and a fracture in his shoulder.

The two men were reported to have been moved to nearby Salfit Governmental Hospital.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal colonialist settlers live in hundreds of colonies across the occupied West Bank, in violation of International Law.

~ PIC, WAFA

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Nazi Israel, Palestine, Palestinians, Talmud At Work | Tagged: Israeli Crimes, Occupied W Bank, Palestinians attacked by Israeli settlers |