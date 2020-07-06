Large quantity of weapons and ammunition seized in Homs intended to be smuggled to terrorist groups in northern Idlib countryside

Sunday, 05 July 2020 

The special authorities in Homs seized a large quantity of weapons and ammunition intended to be smuggled to the terrorist groups deployed in the northern countryside of Idlib.

The competent authorities, through constant and accurate follow-up of the activities of arms and ammunition smuggling networks, for the third time during the past few days,seized  a large and diverse amount of weapons and ammunition  while it was on the way to being smuggled to the northern Idlib countryside, SANA correspondent in Homs stated, indicating that the members of the network were arrested.

The seizures included large quantities of medium and light ammunition, hand grenades, ammunition, automatic weapons, anti-armor missiles, medium and PKC machine guns, in addition to “RPGs” and shells.

