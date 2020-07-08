Iran, Syria Comprehensive Military Agreement Amid Growing U.S. Pressure

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Iran and Syria has reached a new comprehensive military agreement, a move aimed at countering growing US pressure.

The agreement, which would enhance military and security cooperation between the two sides, was signed by Syria’s Defense Minister, Ali Abdullah Ayyoub, and Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of Iran, Mohammad Bagheri, on July 8 in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

After signing the agreement, Gen. Ayyoub praised cooperation with Iran as a means to confront U.S. pressure. The minister also slammed Israel, accusing it of being a “partner” in the war in Syria.

“If the American administrations could subjugate Syria, Iran, and the axis of the resistance, it would not wait for a moment [to do so],” al-Mayadeen quoted the Syrian commander as saying.

From his side, Maj. Gen. Bagheri revealed that Iran will work to improve Syria’s air-defense capabilities as a part of new agreement. No further details were provided.

“The signed agreement reinforces our will and determination to cooperate in the face of American pressure,” Bagheri said.

The Iranian officer also mentioned the situation in the northwestern Syrian region of Greater Idlib, calling on Turkey to fulfill its commitments under the agreements reached in Astana. Bagheri said that Ankara should talk and cooperate with Damascus to address its security concerns.

Iran supported the Syrian military’s recent operation in Greater Idlib. Forces backed by Tehran are still reinforcing Syrian troops in the region.

The new Iranian-Syrian agreement is yet another major blow to the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign. The campaign, which was supposed to subdue Iran and drive it away from its allies, is apparently back-fired. Tehran and its regional allies are now cooperating closer than ever to overcome U.S. pressure.

Military Situation In Syria On July 8, 2020 (Map Update)

A brief overview of the recent developments in Syria:

An explosive device went off on the road between the city of Al-Bab and the town of Qabasin;

6 civilians were killed and 7 others were wounded by a car bomb in Tal Abyad in the northern Raqqah governorate ;

SAA artillery shelled with mortars the villages of Benin, Kanasfsra, Baylun and Deir Sunbul in the southern Idlib;

Militants’ artillery targeted SAA position in the Talhiya area destroying an SAA battle tank.

