Syrian Army eliminates group of militants infiltrating from US-controlled zone: video

Posted on July 8, 2020 by martyrashrakat

Source

By News Desk -2020-07-08

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) eliminated a group of militants that attempted to infiltrate into the Palmyra region of Homs from the U.S.-controlled Tanf Zone on Tuesday.

According to reports, the group of militants was reportedly ambushed by the Syrian Arab Army, who managed to eliminate a number of them, while also arresting three others north of the Tanf Zone.

The Syrian Arab News Agency released a video on Wednesday that showed the aftermath of the ambush, including the captured weapons and militants.

The Syrian Arab Army has been deploying reinforcements to the Badiya Al-Sham region amid the need to increase security measures in central and eastern Syria.

Related News

Filed under: Syria, Takfiris, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: