Syrian Army eliminates group of militants infiltrating from US-controlled zone: video

By News Desk -2020-07-08
BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) eliminated a group of militants that attempted to infiltrate into the Palmyra region of Homs from the U.S.-controlled Tanf Zone on Tuesday.
According to reports, the group of militants was reportedly ambushed by the Syrian Arab Army, who managed to eliminate a number of them, while also arresting three others north of the Tanf Zone.
The Syrian Arab News Agency released a video on Wednesday that showed the aftermath of the ambush, including the captured weapons and militants.
The Syrian Arab Army has been deploying reinforcements to the Badiya Al-Sham region amid the need to increase security measures in central and eastern Syria.
Related News
- US military sends large convoy to eastern Syria
- US Congress drafts bill to prevent Pentagon from spending funds on occupying Syrian, Iraqi oil
- Syrian Army ambushes militants infiltrating from US-controlled zone‘
- In pictures: General Suheil Al-Hassan makes surprise trip to Raqqa front-lines
- Turkish aircraft continue to stalk Syrian Army forces after recent clashes in Idlib
Filed under: Syria, Takfiris, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Al-Tanf, SAA |
Leave a Reply