EGYPT SENDS WARNING TO TURKEY BY LAUNCHING DRILLS NEAR LIBYA (MAP UPDATE)

Egypt Sends Warning To Turkey By Launching Drills Near Libya (Map Update)

On July 9, the Egyptian Armed Forces started military drills near the Libyan border. The land part of the drills, codenamed Resolve 2020, took place in the northwestern district of Qabr Gabis.

The Egyptian military exercise followed the announcement of own naval drills off the Libyan coast by Turkey. The Turkish drills, called “Naftex”, will reportedly take place off the Libyan coast in three different regions: Barbaros, Turgutreis and Chaka Bey.


Egyptian media already described the Egyptian drills are a message to Turkey, which has been steadily increasing its involvement in the conflict.

