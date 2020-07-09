Russian DM: Terrorists prepare for provocative chemical attacks in Idleb

Thursday, 09 July 2020

Moscow (ST): The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that Al-Nusra Front terrorists were preparing for a farcical  chemical attack in a number of villages in Idleb countryside using explosive bottles filled with poisonous materials to lay blame on the Syrian Arab Army for such attacks.

President of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimim Alexander Sherapetsky said that he had information on such provocations.  “Terrorists produced 15 explosive bottles filled with unknown toxic materials in a laboratory in the town of Sarmada in Idleb city,” he said, adding that  locals mentioned that “Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists are preparing to launch provocative false chemical attacks in the towns of Sfohen, Fatera and Flaifel with the aim of accusing the Syrian Arab Army of using chemical weapons.

The Russian Defense Ministry has affirmed more than once that there are special laboratories for preparing lethal substances for the terrorist organizations in Idleb and they are run by specialists and experts who were trained in Europe, to be used in carrying out false chemical attacks against civilians in order to accuse the Syrian state and army.

