Turkey Has 37 'Military Points' In Northern Iraq (Map Update)

On July 6, the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications released a map of the military situation in northern Iraq revealing that Turkey has establsihed 37 “military points” in border areas of the Kurdistan Region and inside the cities of Erbil, Duhok, Zakho and Soran.

The map showcases the growing Turksih military presence in multiple locations, spreading across the Iraq-Turkey and Iraq-Iran border areas. The Turkish army also keeps a military base in Bashiqa, in the disputed province of Nineveh, despite multiple calls from Baghdad to withdraw from the area. With the recent start of a new phase of Turkey’s fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, its military presence there is expected to grow even further.

It’s interesting to note that later the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications decided to remove its post with the abovementioned map. Likely, Ankara decided to not promote in media locations of its new military positions in the country.

