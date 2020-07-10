Another Stage In Agressive War Against SouthFront

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

After the termination of SouthFront’s Facebook and YouTube accounts, our ill-wishers have moved to attempts to damage or interrupt the work of our website: southfront.org.

Most recently, you may have noticed that every day at about 14:00-15:00 CEST, southfront.org slows down. This happens because this period is often the peak of attacks on the website.

A few examples:

SouthFront Team contributes all possible efforts to keep the website operational and apologies for any inconvenience incurred due to the current situation.

SOUTHFRONT OPERATES THANKS TO THE AUDIENCE’S DONATIONS. OUR WORK IS NOT POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOUR HELP.

Since July 1, SouthFront has collected 382 USD. This is 7.6% of the monthly budget needed to keep SouthFront working and further.

SUPPORT OUR WORK:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Face Book, Freedom, Freedom of Press, Freedom of Speach, USA, Youtube | Tagged: South Front |