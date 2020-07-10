PCHR: Weekly Report on Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (02– 08 July 2020)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israeli forces continued to commit crimes and multi-faceted violations against Palestinian civilians and their properties, including raids into Palestinian cities that are characterized with excessive use of force, assault, abuse and attacks on civilians. This week, IOF’s excessive use of force rendered 21 injuries among Palestinian civilians, including two children, during attacks on peaceful protests in the West Bank.

Furthermore, in Salfit, armed illegal Israeli settlers shot and injured two Palestinian civilians, one critically.

During the reporting period, Sa’di Khalil al-Gharabli (74), a Palestinian from Gaza, died in Israeli prison after spending 26 years in confinement. Al-Gahrabli died at Kaplan Medical Center in Israel, where he was recently transferred from al-Ramlah prison after his health condition deteriorated. Al-Gharabli suffered a prostate cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes, which he developed while in prison.

Over the past several weeks, the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem witnessed wide-scale demolitions and distribution of demolition notices of civilian houses and properties as well as confiscation of lands for establishing roads for settlements. This development comes as Israeli occupation authorities prepare to commence its annexation plan of large parts of West Bank territories.

This week, PCHR documented 145 violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law (IHL) by Israeli and settlers in the occupied Palestinian Territories (oPt).

Israeli Forces shooting and violation of right to bodily integrity: Israeli forces shot and wounded 21 Palestinians, including 2 children, in excessive use of force against peaceful protests in the West Bank: 2 in Nablus; and 12, including 2 children, in Kufur Qaddoum weekly protests; and 7 were wounded in military invasion into Abu Dis village in occupied East Jerusalem.

In Gaza, opened fire at fishermen on 6 separate occasions; Israeli warplanes also launched several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, one against a farm, and another on an agricultural land in al-Zaitoun neighborhood, eastern Gaza City. The airstrikes resulted in damage to the farm and nearby homes.

Israeli army incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians: Israeli Forces carried out 78 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids of civilian houses and shootings, enticing fear among civilians, and attacking many of them.

During this week’s incursions, 71 Palestinians were arrested, including 4 children and a woman. Forces confiscated Palestinian property, including cash and gold jewellery.

In the Gaza Strip, Israeli Forces stationed at Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing arrested a Palestinian from Gaza while en route to Tel HaShomer Hospital in Israel for a bone marrow donation for his ill brother.

Settlement expansion activities and settlers’ attacks: IOF continued its settlement expansion operations in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, PCHR documented 13 violations, including:

PCHR also documented 3 settler attacks that included firearm assault in Salfit that rendered 2 Palestinian civilians wounded, one critically, as well as arsenal attacks on private lands in Nablus, and racist verbal assaults in Hebron.

Israeli closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement: The Gaza Strip continues to suffer the worst closure in the history of the Israeli occupation of the oPt as it has entered the 14th consecutive year, without any improvement to the movement of persons and goods, humanitarian conditions and bearing catastrophic consequences on all aspects of life.

Furthermore, since the PA ended security coordination with Israeli authorities in May 2020, hundreds of critically ill patients whose condition cannot afford delays in treatment were denied travel. This was amplified by the restrictions put in place by IOF since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, that had already had grave implications on the humanitarian and economic situation of the Gaza Strip population.

Recently, a very limited number of individual cases of patients who have obtained medical referrals and financial coverage to Israel were able to travel, and some others referred to Israeli organizations working in the field of health for assistance in coordination.

Meanwhile, IOF continued to divide the West Bank into separate cantons with key roads blocked by the Israeli occupation since the Second Intifada and with temporary and permanent checkpoints, where civilian movement is restricted, and they are subject to arrest.



I. Violation of the Right to Life and Bodily Integrity/Shooting and other Violations:

At approximately 09:00 on Thursday, 02 July 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed north west of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). Fishermen, as a result of that, panicked and sailed back to the shore. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 15:00 on the same Thursday, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyah area in the center of Hebron. They threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint established at the entrance to al-Shuhada’a Street, which is closed. Israeli soldiers fired several rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at stone-throwers and chased them between commercial shops. As a result, a number of stone-throwers suffocated due to tear gas inhalation. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 20:30, Israeli gun boats stationed west of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (6 nautical miles). They surrounded 2 fishing boats and arrested 4 fishermen who were on board. Namely: Mohammed Zeyad Ali Syam (24), Emad Omer Mohammed al-Bardawil (22), Wadee’a Ismail Mohammed al-Bardawil (22) and Khalid Sameer Ali al-Bardawil (23).

At approximately 11:30 on Friday, 03July 2020, a peaceful protest took part from the center of Asirah northern village, north of Nablus, into lands threatened to be confiscated in al-Marj and Beit al-Zaki areas in Ebal Mount, east of the above-mentioned village. The protest was organized upon calls of the village residents and with participation of national factions in Nablus. The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against IOF, settlers, Israeli annexation plan, and the U.S president Donald Trump’s Middle East plan. When the participants arrived at the area, a large number of IOF were waiting for them in the area. The participants performed Friday prayer in the above-mentioned land while Israeli soldiers were surrounding them and chanted slogans against IOF and settlers at the end of the prayer. IOF immediately suppressed the protest and fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians were wounded; one of them was shot with a live bullet in his left leg and the other was shot in his chest with a sound bomb.

It should be noted that Israeli settlers recently established 2 houses in the area and brought their belongings and sheep to it and seized control over the area adjacent to a military camp established in the above-mentioned mount in premier to establish a settlement outpost, alleging that there is a historical shrine for them in the area, knowing that 6000 dunams of lands are owned by Palestinians in the area that is threatened to be confiscated.

At approximately 13:00, IOF stationed at the northern entrance to Kufur Qaddoum village, north of Qalqilia, suppressed a protest in which dozens of Palestinian civilians participated. IOF chased young men who gathered in the area, confronted them, and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 12 civilians, including 2 children, were shot with rubber bullets. (the names of the wounded civilians are available at PCHR)

At approximately 17:00 on the same Friday, an Israeli infantry unit stormed al-Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron. Soldiers indiscriminately fired tear gas canisters between houses alleging that a military watchtower established at the camp’s entrance was stoned. Many civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

At approximately 21:00 on the same Friday, a number of Palestinian young men gathered near al-Jabal area in Abu Dis village, east of occupied east Jerusalem, and threw stones and Molotov Cocktails at an Israeli military border point established in the area. A large Israeli force stormed the village and fired rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas canisters at the protestors and civilians as confrontations erupted in the area. As a result, 7 civilians were wounded. One of the wounded was shot with a live bullet in his body’s lower limb and, causing him severe bleeding and he was transferred to a local hospital. Other wounded civilians were shot with rubber bullets and they received medical treatment on the field. Also, 13 civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and 3 sustained burns.

At approximately 23:30 on the same Friday, IOF stormed Zabuba village, west of Jenin. a number of Palestinian young men gathered in the center of the village and threw stones at Israeli military vehicles that raided the village. Israeli soldiers immediately fired tear gas canisters at stone-throwers and chased them. A number of civilians suffocated due to tear gas inhalation and they received medical treatment on the field. IOF also arrested Mojahed Nayaz Jaradat (17) and released him later.

At approximately 02:00 on Saturday, 04 June 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip chased and heavily opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles ). Fishermen, as a result, of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 17:00 on Sunday, 06 July 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed west of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (4 nautical miles). Fishermen, as a result, of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 22:20 on the same Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched a missile at a shepherds farm built on an area of 130 square meters owned by Mohsen Mohammed Salamah Abu Namous (53), in east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, part of tools used for grazing the sheep and the farm’s outward wall were destroyed. No casualties were reported. The bombardment also caused partial damage in 3 nearby houses owned by Abu Namous family.

At the same time, Israeli warplanes launched 4 missiles at an agricultural land, east of al-Zaytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City. As a result, civilians’ houses that are in the area sustained partial damage. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 16:30 on Monday, 06 July 2020, Israeli gunboats stationed adjacent to Khan Younis shore in southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area. Fishermen, as a result of that, panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. Neither casualties nor material damage was reported.

At approximately 15:00 on Tuesday, 07 July 2020, a number of Palestinian young men gathered in Bab al-Zawiyah area, set tire on fire, and threw stones at Israeli soldiers stationed at a military checkpoint established at al-Shuhada’a street, which is closed. Israeli soldiers immediately fired rubber bullets, sound bombs, and tear gas canisters at the young men and chased them. As a result, a number of stone-throwers suffocated due to tear gas inhalation.

On Wednesday, 08 July 2020, Palestinian detained in Israeli prisons for the past 26 years, Sa’di Khalil al-Gharabli (74) from Gaza City, was pronounced dead in Kaplan Medical Center where he was recently transferred from al-Ramlah prison after his health condition Al-Gharabli suffered a prostate cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes, which he developed while in prison.PCHR communicated with al-Gharabli’s family after contradictory news about his death emerged the previous day due to the deterioration of his health condition. Accordingly, PCHR’s lawyer attempted to visit al-Gharabli in Kaplan Medical Center, but the hospital administration informed him that he should obtain the approval of the prison service. When PCHR’s lawyers contacted al-Ramlah Prison’s administration where al-Gharabli was detained, they stalled and refused his request for a visit permit.Al-Gharabli, has been detained since 1994 and sentenced to life imprisonment. The Israeli authorities disregarded the repeated calls for his release as is standard in such humanitarian cases, despite their knowledge of the deterioration of his health. Al-Gharabli was left to die in prison despite his age and having spent a very long period in prison.



II. Incursions and Arrests

Thursday, 02 July 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Ramin village, eats of Tulkarem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Khaled Adnan Mohammed Salman (28).

At approximately 01:30, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron and stationed in Ras al-Joura. They raided and searched Mohannad Hussain Falah al-Natsha’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Alaa Mohammed al-Titi’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Tulkarem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Khalaf (26).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into al-Saf street, in the central Bethlehem. They raided and searched Ramadan Zeyad Janazra’s (26) house and handed him a summons to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services in “Gush Etzion” Settlement, south of the city.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Abu Dis, east of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Omar Yousef Makharza’s (17) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:05, IOF moved into Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Omar al-Jamal (31), from his house in al-Marah neighborhood, and Nasser Zeidan al-Jada’ (32), from his house in Kharouba neighborhood, north of the city.

At approximately 05:30, IOF moved into al-Tiba village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Aws Ibrahim Ali Jabarin’s (21) house and arrested him.

At approximately 17:00, Israeli special unit arrested Nidal Na’eem Abu Akar (52), while present in Caritas area, north of Bethlehem, and took him to an unknown destination. It should be noted that Abu Akar is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 18:30, IOF severely beat and arrested Ehab Mohammed Abu Sunaina (18), while present near Bab al-Asbat “Lions’ Gate”, which is one of the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates in Jerusalem, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said that IOF stationed at Bab al-Asbat, stopped Abu Sunaina to check his ID card before they severely beat him and arrested him.

IOF carried out an incursion in al-Ma’ajeen neighborhood, west of Nablus. No arrests were reported.

At approximately 21:10 on Thursday, Israeli gunboats stationed northwest of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza Strip, chased and sporadically opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats sailing within the allowed fishing area (3 nautical miles). As a result, fishermen panicked and had to sail back to the shore fearing for their lives. No casualties were reported.

Friday, 03 July 2020:

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Zububa village, west of Jenin, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched Hussam Jamal As’ad Jaradat’s (31) house and arrested him.

At approximately 07:00, IOF moved into al-Taur neighborhood, east of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Hijazi Nazmi Abu Sbaih’s (36) house and arrested him.

IOF carried out (3) incursions in Ein Yabroud and Bettin villages in Ramallah, and ‘Atouf village, southeast of Tubas in the northern valleys. No arrests were reported.

Sunday, 05 July 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-‘Aroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, and stationed near the UNRWA distribution center. They deployed between the Palestinian houses in the northern areas of the camp, raided and searched Abdul Karim Khaled Abu Sil’s (20) house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:00, Israeli infantry unit moved into al-Ras neighborhood, west of Ethna, west of Hebron, coming from the western gate established adjacent to the annexation wall. IOF stormed 3 houses under construction, 200-meters away from the annexation wall, belonging to Farajallah family. IOF conducted a training session inside the houses that included shooting and withdrew from the area in the early morning.

At approximately 12:00, IOF stationed at a temporary military checkpoint at Jerusalem-Jericho street, the main road leading to al-Khan al-Ahmar village, east of the occupied East Jerusalem, arrested Saleh Majdi Saleh Abu Zeid (20), from Birzeit.

IOF carried out (2) incursions in Ein Yabroud and Bettin villages in Ramallah. No arrests were reported.

Monday, 06 July 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Kherbet Bani Harith, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Adnan Tal’at Hamouda (27) and Mohammed Motea’ Hamouda (24) and arrested them.

At approximately 01:40, IOF moved into Ein Yabroud village, northeast of Ramallah. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Farhan Hosni Dahabra and Adel Nadeem Hoy, and arrested them.

At approximately 02:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into south of Hebron. They raided Mashhour Mahmoud al-‘Ajlouni’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 02:40, IOF moved into Deir Ghasana, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mo’tasem Naser Mes’hal’s (25) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Kobar village, north of Ramallah. They raided and searched Tha’er Tawfiq al-Barghouthi’s (29) house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:30, IOF moved into Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Saher Omar al-Barghouthi’s (57) house in al-Batha neighborhood, the father of the PCHR’s fieldworker, Huda al-Barghouthi. Huda said that IOF detained all the family in one room in the house and ordered her to call her brother, Emran, to surrender himself; otherwise they will arrest his family. Meanwhile, IOF accurately searched the house and confiscated a golden ring, cigarettes, and (1,300 NIS), and arrested Saher and his son Saddam (30). Later, IOF released Saher and Saddam and ordered them to surrender Emran. However, Saher al-Barghouthi received about 7 phone calls from the Israeli security officer to surrender his son Emran or they will storm their house again.

At approximately 05:00, IOF moved into Deir Qdais village, west of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Sami Mahmoud Naser (22).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Bettin village, east of Ramallah. They raided and searched Lotfi Tharwat al-Kilani’s (26) house and arrested him.

At approximately 10:00, IOF stationed at Beit Hanoun “Erez” checkpoint, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Abdullah Shaker Mohammed al-Daghma (38), from Tal al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah. The family of the detainee said to PCHR’s fieldworker that Abdullah, a father of 4 children, was heading to “Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer” in Israel, for a bone marrow donation for his brother Hani (45), who diagnosed with a blood cancer and receiving treatment several months ago in the above-mentioned hospital with a critical health condition.Al-Daghma’s family told PCHR’s fieldworker that after all family members did the necessary medical examinations; Abdullah’s results were the only ones that matched his brother. Accordingly, necessary procedures were conducted for his travel along with his sister. When they arrived at the Israeli side at Erez Crossing, ‘Abdullah was arrested while his sister was sent back to the Gaza Strip and quarantined according to the measures applied in the Gaza Strip.It should be noted that PCHR’s lawyer, in his capacity as legal representative of al-Daghmah, follows up with the Israeli authorities to determine Abdullah’s place of detention and to visit him as soon as possible.

At approximately 16:00, IOF moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ra’fat Tareq al-Issawi’s (47) house and arrested him.

At approximately 18:00, IOF moved into Silwan, south of the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. They raided and searched Mohammed Ali al-Ghoul’s (16) house, after releasing him from al-Damoun prison where he spent 12-months in. Meanwhile, IOF rearrested him, his brother Ibrahim (18), and their father Ali (44); Mahmoud al-Bazlamit (23), and Ali al-Khayyat (21); on charge of using fireworks. Three hours later, IOF released the detainees under condition of 50 days of house arrest, ban on any connection between them, and ban the celebrations for one month.

IOF carried out two incursions in al-Fawwar refugee camp and al-Samoua’ in Hebron governorate. No arrests were reported.

Tuesday, 07 July 2020:

At approximately 00:00, IOF stationed at Beit Fourik military checkpoint on the northeastern entrance of Nablus, arrested Mohammed Khaled Banhajawi (19) and Qusai Ishaq Shehada (21), from Balata refugee camp, east of the city. IOF took them to an unknown destination.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (5) civilians: Saher Omar al-Barghouthi (57), Yehya Samer al-Rimawi (19), Ahmed Husam al-Rimawi (18), Amir Ahmed al-Rimawi (18), and Yousef al-Rimawi (19).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Tulkarem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (7) civilians: Majd Ibrahim al-Hamshari (23), Mahmoud Atef Abu Zeina (25), Eslambolly Reyad Bdeir (29), Nour Osama Yasin (23), Mathna Fo’ad al-Masri (22), and Hasan Ra’ed al-Jamala (26).

Around the same time, IOF moved into Anabta village, east of Tulkarem. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Abdul Rahman Sabha (33).

At approximately 02:00, IOF moved into Qalqilia. They raided and searched several houses and arrested (3) civilians: Mohammed Sameeh Jabr (28), Mohammed Adel Enaya (38), and Oday Yousef Hanini (Hasayen) (24).

At approximately 02:30, IOF moved into Deir Abu Mesh’al village, northwest of Ramallah. They raided and searched Mousa Naser Zahran’s house and arrested him.

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Awarta village, southeast of Nablus, north of the West Bank. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mos’ab Abdul Salam Awwad (19).

At approximately 05:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron. They raided and searched Mousa Ahmed Abu Hashhash’s house, and no arrest was reported.

At approximately 18:00, IOF arrested Nahla Sa’eed Syam (31), while present in Bab Hatta, one of al-Aqsa Mosque’s gates, in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF took her to one of the investigation centers in the city.

At approximately 21:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood, northwest of al-‘Isawiya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched Ahmed Harbi Obaid’s (29) grocery, and severely beat and arrested its owner and Eyad Dawoud Obaid (23). IOF took them to an unknown destination.

IOF carried out two incursions in Hebla and Qalqilia villages in Qalqilia governorate. No arrests were reported.

Wednesday, 08 July 2020:

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Qarawat Bani Hassan village, west of Salfit. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Salama Azzam Mar’i (21).

At approximately 01:00, IOF moved into Kufur Qaddoum village, east of Qalqilia. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohammed Rajab al-Qadoumi (35).

At approximately 01:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Hebron, and stationed in Karbat Zaheda area. IOF raided and searched Shadi Mohammed Mousa Shaheen’s (45) house and his tobacco factory, which is licensed by the Palestinian National Authority, and confiscated (20) barrels of Glycerin, which is used in manufacturing the tobacco, and arrested Shadi’s son.

Around the same time, IOF moved into Eisa neighborhood, the western side of Hebron. They raided and searched ‘Aa’ed Mohammed Haimouni’s (30) house and arrested him.

At approximately 01:30, IOF moved into Jeet village, northeast of Qalqilia. They raided and searched several houses and arrested Mohannad Jamal al-Sidda (25).

At approximately 03:00, IOF moved into Obaid neighborhood, northwest of al-Issaweya village, northeast the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched two houses belonging to Mohammed Marwan Obaid (20) and Mohammed Esmat Obaid (19), and arrested them.

At approximately 04:00, IOF reinforced with several military vehicles moved into Surif, west of Hebron. They raided and searched Fadi Mohammed Ghuneimat’s (35) house and arrested him.

At approximately 04:30, IOF stationed Bab al-Asbat, arrested Mohammed Yaser Abu al-Hawa (27), while getting out from the Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and took him to one of the investigation centers in the city. It should be noted that Mohammed is a former prisoner in the Israeli prisons.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested the engineer, Bassam Khalil al-Hallaq (62), who is in charge of construction works, inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City and took him to one of the investigation centers. It should be noted that IOF arrested al-Hallaq several times on grounds of doing some construction works in the Aqsa Mosque.

At approximately 10:00, dozens of IOF and Intelligence Services moved into Daheyat al-Bareed area, north of the occupied East Jerusalem. They raided and searched the office of the Maps Department of the Arab Studies Society and arrested it’s director and the expert in maps and Israeli colonies, Khalil Mohammed al-Tafkaji (64), and took him to an unknown destination.It should be noted that al-Tafkaji is an expert in maps and Israeli colonies who follow up and document the settlers’ activities in the oPt, was arrested a few months ago for several hours before he was released.

At approximately 09:00, IOF arrested Emran Saher Al-Barghouthi (28), from Beit Rima village, northwest of Ramallah, while driving near Hilmich settlement with his father Saher al-Barghouthi (57), heading to Ofer settlement after being summonsed to refer to the Israeli Intelligence Services. Day before, Saher was arrested and released on the same day from his house in Beit Rima.

Saher al-Barghouthi said to PCHR:“My son and I were driving our car heading to the Israeli Intelligence Services office after my son was summoned during my detention. Before we arrived to Helmich settlement, west of Ramallah, an Israeli vehicle crossed our way and arrested Emran, and took the keys of my car and locked me in it. I shouted at the Israeli soldiers while they were severely beating my son, but to no avail. In the end, they took my son and one of the soldiers ordered me to take my car and immediately leave the area, without my son”.

At approximately 18:00, IOF deployed in Hebron’s Old City’s neighborhoods, arrested Khaled Ibrahim al-Batsh (21), awhile present in Khan Shaheen area, and took him to “Kiryat Arba’” settlement’s investigation center, east of Hebron.

III. Settlement Expansion and Settler Violence in the West Bank

a. Demolition and Confiscation of Palestinian Civilian Property for Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

At approximately 10:00 on Thursday, 02 July 2020, Israeli authorities accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers and a vehicle of the Israeli Water Authority (Mekorot) closed the entrance to Ethna village, west of Hebron. IOF stopped 4 trucks for transporting water and confiscated them under the pretext they transported stolen water from the main water line located near the bypass road (60).

At approximately 12:00, IOF accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Khelet Mosbah in western ‘Aqrabah village, southeast of Nablus. IOF confiscated 2 diggers belonging to Shaker Shokri Lafi Bani Fadel and Fares al-Jama’ni, under the pretext of illegal working in Area C. Shaker and Fares were building an agricultural street in the area.

Suhail Sameeh ‘Abed al-Fattah, a digger driver, told PCHR’s fieldworker that “At approximately 12:00, a digger driver and I were building an agricultural road in Khelet Mosbah area in western ‘Aqrabah village, southeast of Nablus, through 2 diggers belonging to Shaker Bani Fadel and Fares al-Jama’ni. During which, we found 4 Israeli vehicles carrying soldiers, who stepped out of the vehicles and approached us. They got into the diggers and forcibly ordered us to step out. They confiscated the diggers under the pretext of illegal working in Area C. IOF took the diggers to an unknown destination and left us in the area.”

On Sunday, 05 July 2020, IOF backed by military construction vehicles moved into Kherbet ‘Allan in al-Shona area, north of al-Jeftlik village, north of Jericho. IOF were deployed in the area, where they arrested Mousa Ahmed Salem Jahaleen while working in his agricultural land and took him to an unknown destination. Also, IOF confiscated Jahaleen’s bulldozer under the pretext of working in Area C.

On Tuesday, 07 July 2020, an Israeli police force accompanied with Israeli Municipality staff moved into al-‘Isawiya village, northeast of occupied East Jerusalem, for the 2nd consecutive day and hanged demolition notices on 15 residential and commercial facilities, under the pretext of non-licensing. Mohammed Abu al-Humus, Member of al-‘Isawiya Follow-up Committee, said that on Monday and Tuesday morning, IOF accompanied with Israeli Municipality staff moved into al-‘Isawiya village, where they hanged demolition notices on 15 residential and commercial facilities; some of them were under-construction while others were inhabited. He also pointed out that most of the owners obtained decisions from the Israeli Municipality to freeze the demolition.Abu al-Humus added that among the notified facilities were: Rafat Tareq al-‘Issawiy’s house that was bulldozed by IOF in 2013, houses belonging to ‘Eliyan, Dari and Mahmoud families, and Ihsan Abu al-Humus’s barrack. Abu al-Humus clarified that the Israeli Municipality photographed dozens of facilities and streets in the village. He added that the Israeli Municipality recurrent incursions and distributing demolition notices and summonses to refer to the municipality caused confusion and instability among the villagers, who attempt to license their facilities, but in vain.

At approximately 06:00 on Tuesday, 07 July 2020, Israeli military construction vehicles demolished a retaining wall in ‘Ein al-Jowizah area, north of al-Walajah village, west of Bethlehem, under the pretext of non-licensing. An activist Ibrahim ‘Awadallah, from al-Walajah village, said that the Israeli military construction vehicles demolished a retaining wall surrounding Ahmed al-Atrash’s house in ‘Ein al-Jowizah area, under the pretext of non-licensing. ‘Awadallah pointed out that this area is exposed to a fierce attack by settlers, including demolishing houses and retaining wall, levelling lands, distributing notices to stop construction, and summoning dozens of civilians for investigation.‘Ein al-Jowizah area is located within the Israeli municipality boundaries in occupied East Jerusalem, and its residents are obliged to pay taxes “Arnona” even though they do not have a Jerusalemite identity card. Observers and experts in the settlement issue believe that the Israeli authorities are launching a campaign against al-Walajah village, aiming at completing the construction of the annexation wall and implementing new settlement plans, including confiscating more lands in favor of the so-called “Israeli National Park.”

At approximately 06:00 on Wednesday, 08 July 2020, Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s crews accompanied with IOF raided a bricks workshop in Wadi al-Jouz neighborhood, east of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The workshop belongs to civilians from al-Salimah, Marar, Srour and Abu Nab families. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s crews and IOF demolished the workshop and confiscated its contents estimated at NIS 500000, under the pretext of being in “National Parks” lands, where construction is prohibited.The workshop owners said that the Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s crews completely surrounded the industrial area in Wadi al-Jouz and raided the workshop. They demolished the workshop and confiscated its contents, including 3 bulldozers, 2 mounted-crane trucks, 14 tractors, concrete emptying and casting machines, tiles and stones. The workshop owners pointed out that the Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s crews handed them along with other workers summonses to refer to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and Israeli Ministry of Interior and ordered him to pay the transportation and confiscation costs. The workshop owners clarified that the Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s crews implemented the demolition and confiscations before the court hearing, which is slated to be held in August 2020. The workshop owners pointed out that their losses are estimated at NIS 500,000, and many workers lost their work.

At approximately 09:00, IOF accompanied with a bulldozer raided Eyad Abu Subaieh’s house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. IOF vacated the house contents as a prelude to demolish it. During which, lawyer Sami Irsheed managed to freeze the demolition order, so the IOF withdrew and stole some of the house contents. Abu Subaieh clarified that his family comprising of 9 members lives in the house from 3 years and after raiding their house, they vacated all its contents for fear of demolishing the house. He added that after the lawyer managed to freeze the demolition for 21 days, they found that IOF stole a piece of gold belonging to his wife, in addition to mobile phones, devices, glasses, and other contents. Abu Subaieh added that he informed a soldier about the stolen items, then the soldier replied: “go and file a complaint!”

At approximately 10:00, IOF backed by Israeli military construction vehicles and accompanied with Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Hamida area in Yatta, south of Hebron. The Israeli Civil Administration officers demolished a livestock bran built of sheds and iron angels. During which, al-Najada family self-demolished their livestock sheds for fear of confiscating them. It should be noted that Israeli authorities sell the confiscated items in a public auction and if their owners want to recover them, Israeli authorities compel them to pay high financial amounts, impose fines on them and prevent them from using these items in Area C.

At approximately 11:00, Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s crews accompanied with IOF raided Omar and Ismai’l Samareen’s plot of land in Wadi al-Rababa neighborhood in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s crews and IOF demolished a room built of tin plates and used as a store of agricultural tools, under the pretext of non-licensing. Omar Samareen said that he built 20-square-meter room in his plot of land in Wadi al-Rababah neighborhood 3 years ago to put the agricultural tools in it. He added that he was previously handed several demolition notices, but he appealed the decision and the court did not issue a final decision. Samareen pointed out that the Israeli Municipality and Israel Nature and Parks Authority deprive the lands owners of using their lands, as construction in this area is prohibited.

At the same time, IOF handed a notice to seize 689 square meters belonging to Qarawet Bani Hassan lands, west of Salfit. This plot of land is property of Ratib Mohammed ‘Abdullah Khatib, from Sertah village. Khatib said that: ” I was notified by IOF and informed about the seizure notice by the municipality. On 08 July 2020, IOF hanged the seizure notice on my 698-square-meter land located between Bedia and Sertah villages. It should be noted that I previously filed a case in the court about removing a workshop and the court stop the demolition.”

At approximately 12:00, Israeli bulldozers demolished foundations of Eyad and Feras Nabil Da’na’s house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City. It should be noted that Eyad and Feras implemented the Israeli Municipality order and self-demolished their house 3 weeks ago, under the pretext of non-licensing. Feras Da’nah said that IOF insisted on raiding the house and demolished its foundations, despite having self-demolished it 3 weeks ago. He clarified that both his family and his brother’s (11 persons) lived in the 140-square-meter house for the past 10 months.

At approximately 19:00, Israeli bulldozers cut and broke 200 olive trees in al-Shajarah area in Yasouf village, east of Salfit. These trees belong to the heirs of the Musleh family. Mohammed Musleh said that: “on 08 July 2020, Israeli bulldozes moved into al-Shajarah area in Yasouf village, east of Salfit, where they cut and broke 200 olive trees belonging to me and cousins.” It should be noted that IOF did not hand us any notices to demolish the trees and they suddenly raided the land and bulldozed the trees as a prelude to establish a settlement road.”

b. Israeli Settler Violence

At approximately 19:00 on Friday, 03 June 2020, dozens of Israeli settlers, from “Kiryat ‘Arba’” settlement, which is established on Palestinians’ confiscated lands in eastern Hebron, gathered in Palestinian agricultural lands in Wad al-Husain area, east of Hebron. Israeli settlers chanted racist slogans calling for killing Arabs. It should be noted that Israeli forces were present in the area and made no attempt to stop the settlers.

At approximately 14:00 on Saturday, 04 July 2020, Israeli settlers, from ” Price Tag groups”, set fire to Palestinians’ lands in the western mount in Hawarah village. As a result, dozens of dunams were burnt.

At approximately 16:00 on Sunday, 05 July 2020, at least 8 armed settlers opened fire at 4 Palestinian farmers working in their agricultural land in Khelet Hassan area in Bidia village, west of Salfit. As a result, Mohanad Omar Sadeq ‘Asi (52) was shot and injured with a live bullet that settled in his waist; and Dawoud ‘Abed al-Rahman Salama al-Wafiyia (58), was shot and injured with 2 live bullets in the shoulder and neck. Following that, Palestinian young men gathered in the area and confronted the settlers while the mentioned farmers were taken to Yaser ‘Arafat Hospital for treatment. ‘Asi was in critical heath condition, so he was referred to Plension Hospital in Israel.

