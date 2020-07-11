Ambassador Sabbagh: OPCW’s politicized & biased resolution encourages terrorists to fabricate more chemical attacks

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Friday, 10 July 2020

The Hague (ST): Syria’s permanent representative at the Organization of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) ambassador Bassam al-Sabbagh affirmed that the Syrian Arab Republic considers the resolution adopted by the OPCW’s executive council regarding the alleged use of chemical weapons in al-Latamneh village in Hama in March 2017 politicized, and it targets a member state in the Organization and a partner in the agreement of the prohibition of chemical weapons for political purposes and well-known agendas.

He added that the resolution is biased towards the point of view of a group of states that have been working on colonialist projects against Syria, noting that the resolution was passed through blackmail and political pressure practiced against member states.

In a speech he made following the vote, Ambassador Sabbagh stressed that the resolution depended on false and incorrect conclusions of a team founded illegitimately, pointing out that this resolution would encourage terrorist organizations to fabricate more chemical plays to accuse the Syrian Arab army of such attacks instead of unifying international efforts to confront these terrorist groups, eliminate them and restore security and stability to Syria.

The Syrian diplomat went on to say that this resolution would increase divisions among member states and weaken the Organization. “Moreover, it would give the US, the UK and France more pretexts to commit more aggressive acts against Syria.” Ambassador Sabbagh said, extending thanks and appreciation for all the states that voted against the resolution and rejected all forms of pressure and political blackmail practiced against them.

The executive council of the OPCW voted for a Western draft resolution that supports the conclusions of the so-called the “Investigation and Identification Team ” regarding the allegation of using chemical weapons in al-Latamenah area, Hama governorate in March 2017.

China, Russia and Iran voted against the resolution while 29 states voted in favor of it with nine states abstained.

Earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry had affirmed that the report of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about using toxic materials in al-Latamenah town in 2017 is misleading which included false and fabricated conclusions.

The statement released by the Ministry said that the report included false and fabricated conclusions which aim at forging facts and accusing the Syrian government of using toxic materials in 2017 in al-Latamenah town, depending on sources that were prepared and fabricated by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists and the so-called “White Helmets” terrorist organization in an implementation of the instructions of their operators in the US, Turkey.

