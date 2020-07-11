HOUTHIS BLOW UP CONVOYS OF SAUDI-LED FORCES IN NEW DRAMATIC VIDEO (MAP)

Posted on July 11, 2020 by martyrashrakat

The Houthis (Ansar Allah) have released a new dramatic video showing attacks on forces of the Saudi-led coalitin in Yemen.

Houthis Blow Up Convoys Of Saudi-led Forces In New Dramatic Video (Map)

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Filed under: House of Saud, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: