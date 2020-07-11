“Israel” Meddling in Serbia, Fueling Unrest

Posted on by indigoblue76

By Staff

Belgrade – Two “Israelis” had been arrested by Serbia’s Security Intelligence Agency [BIA] after taking part in violent anti-government protests in Belgrade, pro-state news outlet Kurir reported.

A day earlier Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had said that foreign agents were fueling the unrest that has so far seen dozens of police officers injured.

The BIA identified the “Israeli” men as: Roman Levin, born on April 20, 1999 in Ukraine, and Arthur Furman, born on June 10, 2002 in Kyrgyzstan. Both men were caught pulling sacks of rubble on the road and pulling containers into the street which they overturned and tried to set on fire.

Levin and Furman were detained by members of the Serbian Ministry of the Interior the previous evening in order to clarify the basis of their stay in the country. However, both men had been released shortly after.

Furman entered Serbia on June 19, while Levin came to the country on July 3. Both entered Serbia through the Surcin border crossing.

The Kurir report published photos of the men’s “Israeli” passports.

According to unconfirmed media reports, the men are believed to have been involved in toppling the Ukrainian government in February 2014.

