Hezbollah Army Deployed on Lebanon’s Border to Destabilize Israel’s Security- Zionist Commander Israeli Chief of Staff in Desperate Attempt to Boost Occupation Forces’ Morale

 July 11, 2020

Amid the Zionist pressures to change the missions of the UNIFIL troops so that they comply with the Israeli interests, the enemy’s foreign ministry organized a tour for the foreign diplomats along the Palestinian borders with Lebanon.

The foreign diplomats listened to explanations from the Israeli military commanders who aimed at provoking the international community against Hezbollah resistance ahead of the extension of the UNIFIL mandate, calling for expanding the missions of the international forces to guard the border of the entity.

The commander of the Galilee Division in the Zionist Army Shlomy Bandar instigated the diplomats against the Lebanese Resistance, saying that Hezbollah army is deployed on Lebanon’s border to destabilize Israel’s security.

Israeli Chief of Staff in Desperate Attempt to Boost Occupation Forces’ Morale

July 12, 2020

Israeli Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi

Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi is attempting to raise morale of occupation forces, Al-Manar’s editor of Israeli affairs Hasan Hijazi reported on Thursday.

Citing an article by Kochavi on Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Hijazi said that the Israeli chief of staff “is trying to rehabilitate the humanitarian resource in the occupation army. However, the Israeli forces only rely on technology.”

“Concerning the humanitarian resource in the Israeli military, ombudsman Yitzhak Brick talked earlier in details about the failure of this resource when he reported that the land corps were not ready for any future war,” Hijazi said.

Al-Manar’s editor quoted Kochavi as saying in the Israeli daily: “Through analyzing most of the (army’s) resources we have to add an important one which is the humanitarian one, which means the qualifications of the soldiers and officers.”

The Israeli chief of staff also cited David Ben Guorion, the founder of the Zionist entity, who said that Israeli soldiers and officers should be highly qualified.

“We have to facilitate conditions in a bid to encourage our youth to head for military duty and don’t be worry about their lives,” Hijazi quoted Kochavi as saying in the article.

“The humanitarian resource is the ‘capital’ which makes the Israeli military one of the most high-quality armies in the world,” Kochavi added.

