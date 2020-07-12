Iran-Syria Accord First Step to Defang US Caesar Sanctions – Assad’s Advisor

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

By Staff, Agencies

Senior Aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Bouthaina Shaaban, hailed a comprehensive military-security deal recently signed with Iran as the first step to overcome sweeping US economic sanctions against the Arab country, saying Damascus has many other options to counter American restrictions.

Shaaban, Assad’s political and media adviser, said in an interview with Yemen’s al-Masirah TV channel on Friday that Syria, like Iran, can turn the siege imposed on her homeland into an opportunity.

“We have many options to defeat the Caesar law,” she said. “The signing of the Iran-Syria military agreement is the first step in this regard.”

During a visit to Damascus on Wednesday, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri signed an agreement with Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub to strengthen military and defense ties between the two countries.

The accord came less than a month after Washington imposed new sanctions on Syria under the so-called ‘Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.’

The sanctions act, which came into effect on June 17 six months after being signed into law by US President Donald Trump, targets individuals and businesses anywhere in the world that operate either directly or indirectly in Syria’s economy.

Shaaban denounced the Caesar Act as an illegal measure, whose implementation amounts to a crime against the Syrian nation.

She also noted that the US law enables the continuation of the US-led aggression against Syria and shows the hostility towards the resistance axis.

Syria, she added, will boost cooperation with other member countries of the resistance front and turn to Russia and China.

“As the blockade made the Islamic Republic of Iran stronger, we can also turn the siege into an opportunity to become stronger,” Shaaban said.

