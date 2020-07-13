Armed Forces: Wide Military OP Targeting Number of Saudi Military, Vital Installations in Jizan, Najran,Asir

The Armed Forces announced Monday a wide-scale military operation targeting a number of Saudi military and vital installations in Jizan, Najran and Asir.

The armed forces spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Sare’e, said in a statement: The operation targeted the warplanes hangers, base housing and patriot systems in Khamis Mushait, and other military sites at the airports of Abha, Jizan and Najran.

He added that:” giant oil facility in the industrial zone in Jizan was accurately targeted.

He explained that the operation Military operation was executed with undisclosed highly accurate ballistic missiles, and a large number of drones

Brigadier General Sare’e also announced that Tadween military camp in Marib was targeted during a meeting of Saudi military commanders with mercenaries, killing and injuring dozens of them

The spokesman of Armed Forces confirmed that the operation comes in response to the crimes of aggression, the latest of which is the crime that was committed in Hajjah Sunday, the ongoing blockade and coinciding with the anniversary of Tanomah massacre against the Yemeni pilgrims.

He reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ determination in the legitimate defense of Yemen until freedom and independence are achieved

He warned the forces of the US-Saudi aggressive coalition, saying: The Armed Forces will not hesitate to carry out more painful strikes during coming times until Saudi-led aggression ends, siege is lifted.

