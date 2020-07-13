The Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The decision of OPCW on Syria represents clear politicization and is a result of Western pressures and threats

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

Monday, 13 July 2020 19:44

The Syrian Arab Republic expressed its deep concern over the policies of blackmail, threats and pressure adopted by a group of Western countries, especially the United States, Britain and France, to pass a Western decision during the ninety-fourth session of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The OPCW’s policies constitute a dangerous precedent and play a pivotal role in politicizing its work and turning it into a hostage to many well-known countries that impose their narrow and malicious political agendas through it.

“Russia, China and Iran voted against the decision,while nine countries abstained from voting , as it was unlawfully targeting Syria – the member state of the organization and party in the Chemical Weapons Prohibition Convention,” according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign affairs and Expatriates, adding that decisions of the councils and conferences of OPCW are not usual protocol and the majority of its important decisions were adopted by consensus.

“The Western decision was based on misleading conclusions prepared by the so called illegal team “investigation and identification” regarding three alleged incidents on the use of chemical weapons in the town of Latamna in Hama Governorate in March 2017 in a report issued on the eighth of April 2020. These incidents were fabricated by”Jabhat al-Nusra” terrorists, with the help of its allies, the “White Helmets Group”, which is supported, funded and directed by the United States, Britain, France and Germany,” the statement reiterated.

The Ministry pointed out that the decision included aspects that go beyond the mandate established by the agreement for the technical work of this organization. It will only create more complications in the organization’s work and will make it lose its purpose – thus negatively affecting the constructive cooperation between Syria and the organization.

The Ministry affirmed that taking this decision represents clear politicization of the organization’s work and will reinforce the division between its member states, which in turn will lead to more manipulation of the provisions of the agreement in accordance with the plans of these well-known countries.

The Ministry stated that this decision will allow the United States and some Western countries to use the organization as a tool for carrying out more fabrications against the Syrian Arab Republic and others under the pretext of using chemical weapons to achieve political purposes and known agendas. At the same time, this decision sends a wrong message encouraging terrorist groups to fabricate more chemical plays to accuse the Syrian state rather than seeking to mobilize international efforts to confront and eliminate these terrorist groups.

In its statement, the Ministry stated that the Syrian Arab Republic renews its strong condemnation of the use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances. It also rejects the campaign of lies and fabrications led by the United States, France, the United Kingdom and other Western countries in which the Syrian state is accused of using Chemical weapons, while it is known to all that terrorist organizations, including the so-called “White Helmets” terrorist organization, fabricated incidents of the use of chemical weapons with every heroic achievement and victory realized by the Syrian Arab army against terrorism along the Syrian territories.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed Syria’s thanks and appreciation to the countries that chose to take the right position of not supporting this decision and rejecting the pressures being but on them, as its rejection of this decision aimed at protecting the organization’s work unit and the proper application of the Chemical Weapons Prohibition Convention.

Inas Abdulkareem

More Articles…

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: China, Germany, Russia, Syria, UK, USA, War on Syria | Tagged: Nusra Front, OPCW, White Helmets |