Posted on by fada1

Strategic Culture Foundation

July 13, 2020

February 2, 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the greatest, longest, most bloody battle in human history: It was a struggle that destroyed the previously invincible spearhead of the Nazi war machine which had conquered all of Europe in only three years and seemed about to conquer the world. Yet incredibly, the entire Western media, especially in the United States, has completely ignored it.

(Click on the image to enlarge)

The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Lies, USSR | Tagged: Mainstream Media Lies, Media Lies, Nazi Germany, The Stalingrad Battle, USSR Great Patriotic War, WWII |