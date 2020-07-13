The US occupation-backed Qasad groups kidnapped again a number of the people of Al-Shaddadi city in Hasaka countryside

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hasaka,(ST)- The US occupation-backed Qasad groups kidnapped a number of young men in the city of Shaddadi in the southern countryside of Hasaka, to plunge them into the ranks of those groups under the name of “the duty of self-defense.”

Civil sources told a SANA reporter that Qasad groups stormed the city of Shaddadi and erected barriers at the city’s entrances and between its neighborhoods in synchronization with the armed forces storming a number of citizens’ homes and arresting a number of young men to force them to perform what these groups call “the duty of self-defense” within its ranks.

The sources indicated that the kidnappings take place from time to time with the aim of placing youths in training camps for certain periods and then forcing them to join in the ranks of the Qasad groups to implement anti-Syrian agendas and to protect the illegal bases of the American occupation forces and secure convoys of stealing oil and wheat from the Syrian island and smuggling them out of the country.

Al-Shadadi and a number of villages and towns in Hasaka witnessed during the previous period national gatherings and demonstrations denouncing the practices of repressive Qasad groups against them, demanding their exit from the region and the release of those kidnapped from its prisons.

Haifaa Mafalani

