Unthinking Chosen: Gilad Atzmon on Adam Green’s Know More News

Posted on by samivesusu

JULY 13, 2020 BY GILAD ATZMON

I had an incredible time yesterday with Adam Green, we covered the most problematic aspects associated with Jewish ID politics (both Zionists and so called ‘anti’). We looked at projection, PRE TSD, Israeli war crimes, blindness, the Hasbara spin and many other topics.

Thanks for supporting Gilad’s battle for truth and justice.

My battle for truth involves a serious commitment and some substantial expenses. I have put my career on the line, I could do with your support..

Filed under: Identity Politics | Tagged: anti-Zionism, Gilad Atzmon, Zionism |