قاآني: أيام عصيبة تنتظر أميركا و«إسرائيل» والجيش الأميركيّ أصبح منهكاً New Quds Force commander threatens US, Israel: ‘The difficult days have not come yet’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

البناء

أكد قائد قوة القدس في حرس الثورة الإيراني الجنرال اسماعيل قاآني أن «الجيش الأميركي أصبح منهكاً»، لافتاً إلى أن «أياماً عصيبة تنتظر أميركا وإسرائيل».

وأضاف قاآني أن «ما حدث لحاملة الطائرات الأميركية هو نتيجة العمل والسلوك والجرائم التي ارتكبوها، وردّ على جرائم الحكومة الأميركية ونتيجة أعمالها وسلوكها»، وقال إن «على الأميركيين أن لا يتهموا الآخرين عبثاً في ما حدث لحاملة الطائرات فهم مَن أشعلوا هذه النار»، لافتاً إلى أن «الحادثة نفذت على يد عناصر أميركية، والله ينفذ عقابه ضدكم بأيديكم وهي رد على جرائمكم».

قائد قوة القدس أشار إلى أن «الحقيقة هي أن الجيش الأميركي منهك وتحوّلت تجهيزاته العسكرية إلى قطع حديد مهترئة»، متوعداً الولايات المتحدة و«إسرائيل» بأن «هناك أياماً صعبة تنتظرهما».

كلام قاآني يأتي بعد انفجار المدمرة الأميركية في سان دياغو في ولاية كاليفورنيا الأميركية يوم الأحد الماضي، والتي أصيب فيها 17 بحاراً من البحرية الأميركية و4 مدنيين لم تتضح طبيعة وظائفهم. وتشير المعلومات إلى أنّ المدمرة كانت تحمل صواريخ بعيدة المدى ما عقّد أعمال الإطفاء. وفتح البنتاغون تحقيقاً حول انفجار السفينة الحربية الأميركية.

وفي سياق آخر، قال أمين مجمع تشخيص مصلحة النظام في إيران محسن رضائي «ثأرنا القاسي للشهيد قاسم سليماني بدأ لكنه لم ينته بعد». وأضاف «ينتهي ثأرنا للشهيد سليماني بعد أن نُخرج الولايات المتحدة من المنطقة».

رضائي أكد أن «مدرسة الشهيد سليماني يمكن أن تساعد على إرساء نظام عالمي جديد».

New Quds Force commander threatens US, Israel: ‘The difficult days have not come yet’

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:40 P.M.) – What happened to the American aircraft carrier is the result of the work, behavior and crimes committed by the U.S., said the commander of the Quds Force, General Ismail Ghaani, the successor of the late Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

He said in a military meeting, as quoted by the Iranian Al-Alam TV channel:

“The Americans should not accuse others for what happened to the aircraft carrier because it was the result of the fire they set,” noting that “the difficult days have not come yet and there are very difficult days awaiting the United States and the Zionist entity.”

“The U.S. military is exhausted and its military equipment has turned into worn-out iron parts. America must accept its current state and not harm humanity and its people any more,” he added.

Brigadier General Ghayeb Bror, the senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, was also quoted by Al-Alam as saying:

“This psychological warfare does not affect any of the leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards by one iota. Our issue is to eliminate the fake and usurped regime that committed the worst crimes against humanity.”

He continued, “It is better for you to think about completing and protecting the high concrete walls that you have built around you so that the sons of Islam will not tighten you down.”

According to the New York Times, the U.S. and Israel formed a “joint strategy” to assassinate leaders of the IRGC.

Hostility between Tehran and Washington has grown since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed sanctions on Iran that paralyzed its economy.

Iran responded by gradually reducing its obligations under the agreement signed in 2015.

The hostility reached unprecedented levels in early January, when the Iranian military commander, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.

On January 9, Iran later responded by firing missiles at two bases hosting American forces in Iraq.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, Iran, War on Iran | Tagged: Alquds force, Ismail Qaani, Natanz nuclear facility, Qassem Suleimani, The American battleship USS Richard, Zionist entity |