Iranian Ambassador to Al-Manar: Tehran Will Always Support Resistance, Ready to Admit Lebanese Pound in Trade Exchanges with Lebanon

Posted on July 15, 2020 by martyrashrakat

Source

 July 14, 2020

Capture
Click the pic or here to listen

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia stressed Monday that his country will always support the axis of resistance, adding that if the Zionist enemy commits any foolish act against Hezbollah, it will receive a humiliating blow.

In an exclusive interview with Al-Manar TV Channel, Firouznia added that Iran will support Lebanon in all the domains (electricity, medical drugs, agriculture, industry,…) upon its request, pointing out that Tehran is ready to admit the Lebanese Pound in the trade exchanges with Beirut.

The Iranian diplomat added that he is meeting with the Lebanese officials to coordinate the economic cooperation, reiterating the US  not only avoids supporting Lebanon but also prevents any country from doing that.

Filed under: Hezbollah, Iran, Lebanon | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: