WEDDING MASSACRE IN YEMEN: 25 KILLED IN SAUDI-COALITION AIRSTRIKES ON AL-JAWF (VIDEO)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source

More than 25 people were killed and many others were injured on July 15 when Saudi-led coalition warplanes targeted a wedding in the northern Yemeni province of al-Jawf.

The wedding, attended only by women and children, was held in the house of Mabkout Marzouq Merhi in the area of al-Masa’fah.

“Ma’rib Hospital has received more than 16 shredded bodies of women and children and a number of wounded, who were victims of the al-Masa’fah crime , while al-Hazm Hospital has received 8 bodies of martyrs and a number of wounded,” a source familiar with the situation told the al-Masirah TV.

The death toll will likely rise in the upcoming few hours as Yemeni sources are reporting that many of the wounded are in a critical condition.

A spokesman of the Houthi-affiliated Salvation Government in Sanaa, Deif Allah al-Shami, called the coalition airstrikes a “full-fledged war crime,” vowing to response.

“The crimes of aggression will not go unnoticed and the response will be painful,” al-Shami said.

The Saudi-led coalition has not commented on the matter, so far. The airstrikes may have been meant as a response to a recent missile and drone attack by the Houthis on Saudi Arabia, which took place three days ago.

Al-Masa’fah wedding massacre is not an isolated incident. Earlier this week, a series of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on the northwestern Yemeni province of Hajjah claimed the lives of nine women and children.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, House of Saud, Wahabism At Work, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: Saudi Aggression, Wahhabism, Yemeni Holocaust |