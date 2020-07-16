Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Staff, Haaretz

The Zionist entity is drawing up a secret list of military and intelligence officials who might be subject to arrest abroad if the International Criminal Court in the Hague opens an investigation into ‘Israeli’ war crimes in Palestine, ‘Israeli’ Haaretz newspaper reported.

The paper learned that this list now includes between 200 and 300 officials, some of whom have not been informed. The great secrecy surrounding the issue stems from a fear that the mere disclosure of the list’s existence could endanger the people on it.

“The assessment is that the court is likely to view a list of names as an official ‘Israeli’ admission of these officials’ involvement in the incidents under investigation.”

Relatively, the ICC is expected to rule shortly on whether to approve the request by ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate ‘Israel’ over suspicions of war crimes in Palestine.

Given the time frame, experts in international law believe that officials and decision-makers involved in incidents beginning with the 2014 war on Gaza would be the first to face the court’s scrutiny.

On the list is also Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; former ‘Israeli’ war ministers Moshe Ya’alon, Avigdor Lieberman and Naftali Bennett; former ‘Israel’ Occupation Forces chiefs of staff Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, and current Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi; and the former and current heads of the Shin Bet security service, Yoram Cohen and Nadav Argaman, respectively.

But the length of the list shows that it includes people in much more junior positions, including lower-ranking military officers and perhaps even officials involved in issuing various types of permits to settlements and settlement outposts, since the issue of Zionist settlement in the occupied territories is also within the scope of the requested investigation.

