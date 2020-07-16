Lebanon’s Envoy Lectures ‘Israel’ at the UNHRC: Hezbollah a Popular Lebanese Party, Part of Parliament [Subtitled]

Posted on July 16, 2020 by martyrashrakat
By Staff

A quarrel took place during a session to discuss the report of fact-checking committee in Syria at the United Nations Human Rights Council [UNHCR] between the representative of the Lebanese diplomatic mission at the council, and the one representing the Zionist entity.

The vis-à-vis quarrel started after the Zionist representative described Hezbollah as a ‘terrorist’ organization, driving Lebanese Representative Ahmad Soueidan to respond that Hezbollah resisted the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Further lecturing the ‘Israeli’ representative, Ambassador Soueidan stressed that Hezbollah is a very popular Lebanese party, and is a part of Lebanon’s parliament and cabinet.

Soueidan further emphasized that ‘Israel’ is the side that practices terrorism, and it has practiced it in its July 2006 war on Lebanon.

