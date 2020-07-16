Lebanon’s Envoy Lectures ‘Israel’ at the UNHRC: Hezbollah a Popular Lebanese Party, Part of Parliament [Subtitled]

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff

A quarrel took place during a session to discuss the report of fact-checking committee in Syria at the United Nations Human Rights Council [UNHCR] between the representative of the Lebanese diplomatic mission at the council, and the one representing the Zionist entity.

The vis-à-vis quarrel started after the Zionist representative described Hezbollah as a ‘terrorist’ organization, driving Lebanese Representative Ahmad Soueidan to respond that Hezbollah resisted the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Further lecturing the ‘Israeli’ representative, Ambassador Soueidan stressed that Hezbollah is a very popular Lebanese party, and is a part of Lebanon’s parliament and cabinet.

Soueidan further emphasized that ‘Israel’ is the side that practices terrorism, and it has practiced it in its July 2006 war on Lebanon.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Nazi Israel | Tagged: UNHRC, Zionist entity |