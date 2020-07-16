New Explosion at Kurds SDF Weapons Depot in Hasakah, Northeast Syria

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 16, 2020 Arabi Souri

Photo distributed by SANA of the explosion

A strong explosion shook the city of Hasakah northeast of Syria at around 8 pm local time yesterday and smoke columns were seen rising high from the western side of the city near warehouses of the separatist Kurdish SDF militia.

Local sources stated that the explosion was at a weapons depot of the US-sponsored Kurdish separatist SDF militia, known to work closely with Israel. The local sources added that the explosion took place not far from the Musheirfa residential district at the outskirts of Al Hasakah city.

More consecutive explosions at the weapons depots occurred at the site throughout the late evening yesterday causing a state of panic among the residents of the area. The Kurdish militia members rushed to the site unable to contain the explosions and the fire were more panicked than the residents pushing them to evacuate their houses in the region.

Trump forces intervened from the air with low-altitude flights all over the city as the SDF militia were setting their no access perimeters around the site.







On the 21st of June, last month, an explosion took place in the Kurdish SDF weapons depots in the city of Rmelan east of Qamishli near the borders with Turkey in the province of Hasakah. These explosions come at times of high tensions between Trump forces and their Kurdish militia on one side and the residents, the Syrian Army, and the Russian military police on the other side throughout the areas where Trump ordered his forces to withdraw from the country but to keep presence enough to loot the oil and burn the Syrian wheat fields.

Trump and his Kurdish SDF militia burn Syrian wheat fields in Ras Al-Ayn

