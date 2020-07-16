New Explosion at Kurds SDF Weapons Depot in Hasakah, Northeast Syria

A strong explosion shook the city of Hasakah northeast of Syria at around 8 pm local time yesterday and smoke columns were seen rising high from the western side of the city near warehouses of the separatist Kurdish SDF militia.
Local sources stated that the explosion was at a weapons depot of the US-sponsored Kurdish separatist SDF militia, known to work closely with Israel. The local sources added that the explosion took place not far from the Musheirfa residential district at the outskirts of Al Hasakah city.
More consecutive explosions at the weapons depots occurred at the site throughout the late evening yesterday causing a state of panic among the residents of the area. The Kurdish militia members rushed to the site unable to contain the explosions and the fire were more panicked than the residents pushing them to evacuate their houses in the region.
Trump forces intervened from the air with low-altitude flights all over the city as the SDF militia were setting their no access perimeters around the site.
On the 21st of June, last month, an explosion took place in the Kurdish SDF weapons depots in the city of Rmelan east of Qamishli near the borders with Turkey in the province of Hasakah. These explosions come at times of high tensions between Trump forces and their Kurdish militia on one side and the residents, the Syrian Army, and the Russian military police on the other side throughout the areas where Trump ordered his forces to withdraw from the country but to keep presence enough to loot the oil and burn the Syrian wheat fields.
See also:
- Idlib: Terrorists Blew Up a Roadside IED in a Russian – Turkish Patrol
- The residents of villages in north Syria stand together to kick out US aggressor
- Syria affirms that western countries delived aid to regions where terrorist groups exist
- Kurdish SDF-Israeli Cooperation to Steal Syria’s Oil
- Kurdish SDF Militias Escalate their Attacks on Syrian Facilities in Hasakah
- Trump Bombs Syrian Wheat Fields while Fighting COVID ‘Enemy’ at Home
- Idlib Terrorists Plot Chemical False Flag after US Diplomat Chirps about ‘Mass Graves’
Filed under: kurds, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: American Aggression, Hasaka, Qamishli, SDF, Torched Syrian wheat fields, US Oil Robbery |
Leave a Reply