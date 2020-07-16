Saudi Arabia Commits another Massacre in Yemen’s Al-Jawf, Kills Civilians at Their Homes

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi-led military aircraft carried out new deadly strikes in Yemen, targeting a residential area in the northern province of al-Jawaf, as part of the Riyadh regime’s ongoing aerial bombardment campaign against its crisis-hit southern neighbor.

Yemen’s al-Masirah TV network cited locals as saying that the Saudi warplanes struck two houses in al-Masafa al-Marazeeq area of the al-Hazm district on Wednesday afternoon, leaving nine civilians, including two women and a boy, dead.

Seven other people, including 5 children and two women, sustained injuries.

Earlier in the day, Saudi-led warplanes launched five airstrikes against al-Aqsha’ area in the same district of Jawf province. There were, however, no immediate reports of casualties.

Separately, the Saudi warplanes also pounded an area in the Kitaf wa al-Boqe’e district of the mountainous northwestern province of Sa’ada. The number of casualties was not immediately known.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has been conducting a bloody military aggression in Yemen with help from its regional allies, and using arms supplied by its Western backers. The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen’s former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and defeat the Ansarullah revolutionary movement.

Yemeni armed forces have been boosting their military capabilities and responding to the attacks using domestic missiles and drones, and targeting sensitive oil installations and military sites deep inside the Saudi territory.

More than 100,000 people have already lost their lives as a result of the military aggression in the past five years.

The war has also destroyed, damaged and shut down Yemen’s infrastructure, including a large number of hospitals and clinics.

The Yemeni population has been subjected to large-scale hunger and diseases aggravated by the naval blockade imposed on the country by the coalition of aggressors.

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: House of Saud, Wahabism At Work, War on Yemen, Yemen | Tagged: al-Jawf Province, Holocaust, Saudi Aggression |