Health Minister Expects Russian Vaccine Against COVID-19 to Be Registered in August

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) – The registration of a Russian vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be completed in the first half of August, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

“I think the first registration will happen in August, in the first decade of August or the beginning of the second decade,” Murashko said.

The clinical trials of Vector’s vaccine can start in around two or three weeks, the health minister went on to say.

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Vector State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology and the Federal Biomedical Agency’s vaccine institute are considered Russia’s leaders in coronavirus vaccine creation. Their vaccines are expected to be produced this year.

