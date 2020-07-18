(Photos): Russian delegation presents Iraqi PMF’s al-Muhandis with medal of honour

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 16, 2020

From Middle East Observer

Description:

During a political analysis show marking three years since the liberation of the Iraqi city of Mosul, a city which Daesh (ISIS) had made the capital of its caliphate, the instrumental role of Iran’s General Qasim Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were highlighted.

More specifically, Al Mayadeen’s Baghdad Bureau Chief, Abdullah al-Badran, presented what he called ‘never-before-seen’ photographs of a Russian military delegation presenting al-Muhandis, the former deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), with a medal of honor for his leading role in the war against the terrorist organisation.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with Iran’s General Qasim Soleimani, were killed by a US drone strike earlier this year in Baghdad.

Source: Al Mayadeen News (YouTube)

Date: 12 July, 20 20

Transcript:

Al Mayadeen’s Baghdad Bureau Chief, Abdullah al-Badran:

The most outstanding role, that involved directing all of these (efforts to regather the collapsing Iraqi situation and fight the rapid Daesh advancements)…were carried out by the ones that led all of these (military) operations and employed them in the correct way, that is, the martyr Qasim Soleimani, and of course his trustworthy (comrade-in-arms) in Iraq, the martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

For example, what we can present to you surrounding the role of these two martyrs, are these never-before-seen photos of the martyr al-Muhandis, the (former) deputy chief of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) – Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. In these photos, he is being awarded a medal of honour by a Russian delegation. This is the Russian delegation…. by the way, these photos (were taken) in his PMF office during a meeting with this Russian delegation that met al-Muhandis and presented him with the medal.

There is a clearer photo that shows the medal of honour pinned to his chest. This is of course recognition by the Russians…When Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis is awarded this medal, and is honoured…by a Russian delegation, this shows the high regard and praise (the Russians had) for the military, field, and political role of this man and his ability to manage the process of confronting ISIS during a time of failure and collapse.

Important note: Please help us keep producing independent translations for you by contributing as little as $1/month here: https://www.patreon.com/MiddleEastObserver

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: IRAQ, Russia | Tagged: Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, PMU, Qassem Suleimani |