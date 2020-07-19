Zarif visits Baghdad, says plans to discuss Gen. Soleimani assassination with Iraqi officials

Posted on by martyrashrakat

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning told reporters at Baghdad’s airport that he plans to discuss the issue of the assassination of Gen. Qassem Soleimani with Iraqi officials.

General Soleimani, who was internationally known for his legendary commandership in the fight against Daesh – also called ISIS or ISIL -, was assassinated in a terrorist attack by the United States near Baghdad’s international airport on January 3. The terrorist attack was conducted upon direct order by Donald Trump.

He was assassinated along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Upon his arrival in Baghdad, Zarif visited the site of the terrorist attack to commemorate the memory of the two commanders.

