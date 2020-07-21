Israeli strikes in Syria: Iran reveals extent of losses & warns Tel Aviv ايران تحذر الصهاينة من الاستمرار في أكاذيبهم

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Source: Al-Alam, July 17, 2020

Translation: resistancenews.org

Iranian Armed Forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Abu Al-Fadl Shukarji has warned Zionists against continuing their lies about targeting Iranian sites in Syria.

Brigadier Shikarji added that only 8 Iranian advisers have found martyrdom under Israeli strikes during the 9 years of their legal presence in Syria, while stressing that Iranian forces have retaliated to Zionist attacks: he pointed out that when an Iranian adviser found martyrdom under Zionist fire 6 years ago, the Resistance retaliated by killing 5 Zionist soldiers in Palestine.

Brigadier Shikarji added that when the Zionists targeted the T-4 base in Syria, the Resistance responded by targeting their bases in the Golan with 50 missiles and shells.

Claiming that the Zionists have used the media in psychological warfare to present themselves under an apperance of strength in Syria, he warned them not to continue their lies about targeting Iranian sites in Syria and said: “If the Zionists continue their criminal behavior, we will make it clear that Iran has the upper hand.”

Brigadier Shikarji revealed the names of Iranian martyrs in Syria killed by Zionist attacks:

1 – Martyr HujjatAllah Nujmani

2 – Martyr Mortadha Basiri Bour

3 – Martyr Muhammad Mahdi Lutfi Nyaser

4 – Martyr Ammar Mousawi

5 – Martyr Akbar Zouwar Jannati.

6 – Martyr Muhammad Ali Allah Dadi

7 – Martyr Hamid Rezai

8 – Martyr Mahdi Dahqan Yazdali

He pointed out that the Zionist media empire and its mouthpieces in the region have for some time been trying to paint a fictitious and misleading picture of the capabilities of the occupying Zionist entity, child murderer and enemy of humanity, resorting to psychological warfare to spread lies and slander, suggesting falsely that Israel killed hundreds if not thousands of Iranians in Syria.

Brigadier Shikarji stressed that the Zionist entity knows very well that when it targeted the car of the martyr Muhammad Ali Allah Dadi on January 18, 2015 in the Syrian region of Quneitra, the Lebanese guerrillas of Hezbollah directly crossed the Palestinian borders and destroyed 3 vehicles of Zionist forces, killing 5 of their soldiers and wounding others.https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7v30y3

He also recalled the response of the Resistance forces to the Zionist attacks, noting that in response to the martyrdom of 7 Iranian defenders by Zionist strikes of the T-4 base on April 9, 2018, the Resistance forces bombed Zionist military positions in the Golan Heights with 50 missiles, killing and wounding large numbers of Zionist soldiers.

ايران تحذر الصهاينة من الاستمرار في أكاذيبهم

حذر المتحدث الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة الايرانية العميد أبو الفضل شكارجي الصهاينة من ألاستمرار في أكاذيبهم بشأن استهداف مواقع ايرانية بسورية.

العالم – ايران



وأضاف العميد شكارجي: انه لم يستشهد سوى 8 من المستشارين الايرانيين بنيران الصهاينة طيلة 9 سنوات من حضورهم الشرعي في سورية.

وفيما أكد بأن القوات الايرانية ردت على الاعتداءات الصهيونية شدد على انه حين استشهد مستشار ايراني بنيران الصهاينة قبل 6 اعوام المقاومة ردت بقتل 5 عسكريين صهاينة في فلسطين.

واضاف العميد شكارجي بأنه عندما استهدف الصهاينة قاعدة T-4 في سورية ردت المقاومة باستهداف قواعدهم في الجولان بـ50 صاروخا وقذيفة.

وفيما أكد أن الصهاينة يوظفون الاعلام في حرب نفسية لاظهار انفسهم اقوياء في سورية حذر الصهاينة من الاستمرار في أكاذيبهم بشأن استهداف مواقع ايرانية بسورية وقال: اذا ما استمر الصهاينة بسلوكهم الاجرامي فسيرون بالتأكيد اليد الايرانية العليا بوضوح.

وهولاء الشهداء هم ۱- الشهيد حجة الله نوجمني ۲- الشهيد مرتضی بصيري بور ۳- الشهيد محمد مهدي لطفی نياسر ۴- الشهيد عمار موسوي ۵- الشهيد اکبر زوار جنتي ۶- الشهيد محمد علي الله دادي ۷- الشهيد حامد رضايي ۸- الشهيد مهدي دهقان یزدلي

وشدد على أن الامبراطورية الاعلامية الصهيوغربية واذنابها في المنطقة تسعى منذ فترة لرسم صورة وهمية ومخادعة حول قدرات الكيان الصهيوني المعادي للانسانية والمحتل وقاتل الأطفال، الذي لجأ الى الحرب الاعلامية والنفسية عبر استخدامه للاكاذيب والافتراءات والايحاء بانه قتل مئات بل آلاف الايرانيين في سورية.

واشار الى أن الكيان الصهيوني يعلم جيدا انه عندما استهدف سيارة الشهيد محمد علي الله دادي في 18 كانون الثاني/يناير 2015 في منطقة القنيطرة السورية فان أبطال حزب الله اللبناني عبروا مباشرة الحدود التي وضعها الكيان في الحدود الفلسطينية وهاجموا 3 عربات للقوات الصهيونية وقتلوا حينها 5 من جنودهم واصابوا عددا آخرا.

وتطرق أيضا الى رد قوات المقاومة على الاعتداءات الصهيونية مشيرا الى انه في مقابل استشهاد 7 من المدافعين عن الحرم الايرانيين بقصف القوات الصهيونية لقاعدة تي فور في 9 نيسان/ أبريل 2018، قصفت قوات المقاومة النقاط العسكرية الصهيونية في مرتفعات الجولان بخمسين صاورخ مما أدى الى مقتل وجرح عدد كبير من جنود الصهانية.

