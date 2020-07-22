HEZBOLLAH, THE SOURCE OF ALL TROUBLES IN LEBANON AND THE MIDDLE EAST.

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Posted on 20/07/2020 by Elijah J Magnier

Hezbollah is the source of all troubles currently besetting the US Empire in the region; it is spoiling most of Washington and Tel Aviv’s strategies and plans for Lebanon and the Middle East. Even amid the harshest economic crisis hitting Lebanon, Hezbollah is still opposing US efforts to bring Lebanon to its knees and subject the country to Israel’s whims. Hezbollah did not defeat the efforts of the US and Israel in a single honest blow, but rather is responsible for the failure of dozens of attempts to implement the US-Israel strategies in the Middle East.

The US claims it can and will support Lebanon through its devastating economic crisis provided that Hezbollah stands down and leaves the government. Although Hezbollah is the strongest military force in Lebanon (and the Middle East according to Israel), it is inseparable from the 33% of the Lebanese population (the Shia); it has 13 members in parliament and, along with its Christian and other allies, around 70 MPs (of the parliament’s 128 seats) in a position to take over the government and nominate all ministers. For the US and Israel, Hezbollah’s representation in the cabinet is a scandal to be eliminated.

To the US, it is normal that the Lebanese government give no consideration to Hezbollah’s suggestions and that Lebanon lives without electricity, fuel for its generators and transport of goods nationwide. This situation is satisfactory for US-Israel purposes and could increase local discontent to the point of destabilising Lebanon. The ultimate objective is to distract Hezbollah from the borders and create dissension between Hezbollah and its Christian allies – who are, and will remain, pro-western – and allow Israel to have the upper hand even if the whole of Lebanon has to pay the price.

The Lebanese Christians are less than 27% of the entire Lebanese population but still claim 50% of all governmental positions in the country. The Muslims, Shia and Sunni, have not yet asked for the change of the constitution and the Taif Accords. However, this situation of disparity may not last. After the tenure of President Michel Aoun, many Lebanese Christians are expected to return to the arms of the West, away from Hezbollah. The majority of Christians feel less connected to Arab countries and much closer to western societies. The vast majority of the Christian Lebanese are not willing to give up their comfort, nor to confront US’s strangulation policy patiently.

The US and Israel are content to see Hezbollah not standing in the way of the Christians’ religious and political leaders who “regret” that a state of hatred exists between Lebanon and Israel and who believe that “no ideological differences” stand in the way of good relations. The Christians in Lebanon who hold most of the power and are Hezbollah’s political allies have no intention of displeasing the Americans. The Foreign and Justice Ministers have defied Hezbollah’s wishes and are visibly concerned to please the US rather than Hezbollah.

The US is used to dealing with Lebanese politicians who are inured to corruption and have depleted the country’s wealth for over three decades. Hezbollah is campaigning to fight corruption. In fact, after so many years of mismanagement and favouritism among politicians and their families, the US would not welcome a new breed of politicians less compliant to the wishes of the US and its Israeli partner.

From Washington’s point of view, Hezbollah is indeed a “troublemaker” and a source of headaches for the US and Israel. But the efforts of Washington and Tel Aviv to bring about the disintegration of Lebanon show no signs of eliminating Hezbollah and its influence.

