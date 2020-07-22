ISRAEL FEARS HEZBOLLAH’S RESPONSE FOR ITS FIGHTER KILLED IN SYRIA’S DAMASCUS

A fighter of Hezbollah was killed in the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian capital, Damascus, the Lebanese group announced on July 21.

The airstrikes, which took place on July 20, targeted a number of positions and military bases in Damascus’ outskirts. At least seven Syrian service members were injured as a result of the airstrikes.

The killed Hezbollah fighter was identified as Ali Kamel Mohsen, aka “Jawad”, a revenant from the southern Lebanese village of Aaitit.

Hezbollah’s announcement caused wariness in Israel. The Lebanese group always responds to any attack on its personnel in Lebanon or Syria.

In August of 2019, two fighters of Hezbollah were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Damascus. The group responded within a week by targeting an Israeli military vehicle with an anti-tank guided missile in Upper Galilee.

According to Israeli media report, Tel Aviv has placed its military and security forces on highly alert after Hezbollah’s announcement. Air-defense systems were also deployed near the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah will probably respond to the Israeli attack soon. A limited military response, similar to the last attack in Upper Galilee, would not lead to any serious confrontation with Israel.

