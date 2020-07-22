Israel on High Alert after Hezb Allah Mourns One of their Soldiers

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 22, 2020 Arabi Souri

Hezb Allah Martyr Ali Kamil Jawad killed near Damascus by Israel bombing

Israel is on ‘one and a half leg’, again, after Hezb Allah mourned one of its members killed in the Israeli bombing south of Damascus the evening of Monday.

Hezb Allah, the popular Lebanese resistance party with a regional footprint issued two consecutive statements about the death of one of its members, the first of which only mentioned that ‘a member of the Islamic resistance has martyred while conducting his duties,’ to be followed by another statement which was swiftly picked by Israeli media and observers in the region, the statement added that the martyr was killed during the Israeli bombing south of Lebanon.

There’s a deterrence formula established between Hezb Allah and the Netanyahu regime, especially after Netanyahu killed two members of the Hezb Allah party in their apartment in Aqraba, south of Damascus end of August last year, which was avenged by the Hezb Allah party in a cross border military operation after exactly one week of high tensions that made Netanyahu troops empty their heavily fortified barracks north of occupied Palestine until the Hezb Allah media announced they have avenged the killing.

There will be a response to this killing. Initial reports after the Israeli bombing stated that 7 Syrian soldiers were injured in this aggression, it seems this member of Hezb Allah was embedded in the post, maybe in a nearby facility, the following two statements by Hezb Allah confirm there will be a response.

Hezb Allah Military Parade

The chief of Hezb Allah Sayyed Hasan Nasr Allah has declared more than once that any targeting of their members by Israel whether in Lebanon or elsewhere by Israel there will be retaliation against Israel south of Lebanon – north of occupied Palestine.

A soldier of Netanyahu’s IDF forces was killed and an officer was injured in a vehicle accident south of Lebanon while on their high alert, unrelated, maybe, but karma works in a weird way.

Nobody is more on high alert than the Israeli media now anticipating the response by Hezb Allah, who didn’t even mention any response now but Sayyed Hasan Nasr Allah has absolute credibility in the region, including in Israel, therefore, based on the previous warnings of Nasr Allah there will be revenge.

Netanyahu’s chief of staff has warned that Israel will retaliate any retaliation by Hezb Allah for its slain soldiers, how much credit does Israeli officials have is very questionable.

Hezb Allah is operating in Syria upon a Syrian Army request to join in defending the region from terrorist groups, gain experience in all sorts of warfare, and to protect the victory against terror from the non stop US sabotage attempts by all means and sorts.

‘Israel’ on Alert after Hezbollah Announces Martyrdom of Fighter in Syria Strike

July 22, 2020

Zionist entity has been on alert since Tuesday after Hezbollah announced martyrdom of one of its fighters in an Israeli strike on southern Damascus late Monday.

Israeli Channel 12 that Israeli occupation army were on alert on the Zionist entity’s northern border after the group announced in a statement martyrdom of Ali Kamel Mohsen who fell during an Israeli strike on Syria.

Maariv newspaper, late Tuesday, also expected retaliation by Hezbollah in the Zionist entity’s north.

The Jerusalem Post followed up on pro-Resistance social media accounts, noting that as activists mourned the martyr, they vowed revenge against the Zionist entity.

The JPost’s article was entitled: “Hezbollah threatens Israel after member killed in Syria.”

For its part, Israeli Kan Channel reported an Israeli state of “fear of Hezbollah’s response”, following the organization’s announcement that one of its operative was killed in Syria attack.

“If the equation set by (Hezbollah S.G. Sayyed Hasan) Nasrallah is still working, then Israel must be ready for Hezbollah’s retaliation,” Youness Zaatari, Lebanese activist who follow up on Israeli media quoted military correspondent of Kan Channel as saying.

The correspondent was referring to an equation set by Sayyed Nasrallah during a ceremony in January 2015 where Hezbollah was honoring six of his members who were martyred in an Israeli strike on Quneitra.

“From now on, when any Hezbollah cadre or fighter is killed, we will hold ‘Israel’ responsible, it will be our right to respond at any place and time and in any way we find it appropriate,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in a speech on January 30, 2015.

Last year in August, two Hezbollah fighters were martyred in a strike on Syria. The strike was followed by a drone attack on a Hezbollah media office in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh). The Zionist entity back then stayed on alert for more than a week until Hezbollah staged retaliatory strike on Avivim base on September 1, 2019.

On Wednesday, Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported that Hezbollah Resistance groups raised level of readiness in a bid to monitor activity of Israeli occupation soldiers at the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Israeli Military Forces Deployed on Lebanon’s Border Hide Away for Fear of Hezbollah Response

The Israeli military units deployed on Lebanon’s border have been hiding away since Hezbollah announced one of its fighters was claimed by the Zionist aerial attack on Damascus Monday night, Al-Manar reporter.

The reporter added that Zionist military drills in Shebaa Farms cause a fire in the area, noting that the UK ambassador to Lebanon, Chris Rampling, was detected touring the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.

Latest media reports noted that one Zionist soldier was killed in a vehicle crash near Lebanon’s border.

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Syria, War on Syria | Tagged: Avivim strike, Balance of deterrence, Nasrallah, Netanyahu, SAA, Zionist entity |