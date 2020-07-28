’Israeli’ Army Radio: Eyes on the North, Entire Army on One Foot due to Nasrallah’s Old Pledge

“Israeli” Army’s Military Correspondent Tzachi Davos warned that the entity is maintaining high readiness as its eyes are focused on the northern border.
“Everyone knows that [Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan] Nasrallah will carry out an operation against the “Israeli” soldiers, and they are just waiting to see how, where, and in what way this will happen,” Davos said.
In parallel, he revealed that “the army’s readiness is at its peak, and it is interesting to see how much the balance of deterrence between “Israel” and Hezbollah will remain.”
“Without issuing a clear threat, [Sayyed] Nasrallah made the entire “Israeli” army stand on one foot. Everyone is ready for the operation. This will come as a fulfillment to an old pledge that he [Nasrallah] has issued to respond to any fighter who falls,” Davos confirmed.
Fearing that Hezbollah has a stock of one hundred and fifty thousand rockets added to several dozens of precision missiles, the military correspondent highlighted that “in the event of war in the north, these missiles will fall on the “Israeli” political symbols and strategic institutions”
“[Sayyed] Nasrallah has an army estimated of fifty thousand qualified and trained fighters equipped with advanced weapons and large numbers of anti-armor missiles,” he warned pointing out that “Hezbollah has grown a lot since the end of the second Lebanon war, and this increase has been reflected in drones, as well as in weapons against aircrafts and ships.”
According to Davos: “In recent years, Hezbollah has become the No. 1 enemy for “Israel” in terms of strength, size and readiness to act against us.”
“It’s important to stress that the “Israeli” officials do not seek a war with Lebanon,” he added, underscoring that “There are some in the army who call the coming war the last Lebanon war.”
However, Davos mentioned that “the second Lebanon war started with a tactical incident on the border. We know how any war will start, but it is difficult to predict its end.”
“In this respect, the vulnerability and the chances of war in the north have increased substantially. Despite all this, until now, calm in the hot north continues and so does the routine of life,” he concluded.
