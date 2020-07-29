U.S. Household Eviction Crisis: 43% of American Renters Now Face Risk of Eviction

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Eric Zuesse

Nationwide in the U.S. on July 28th, the “Estimation of households experiencing rental shortfall and potentially facing eviction” is 43.12%, according to Stout Risius Ross, LLC, “Based on Household Pulse Survey data” (from the U.S. Census Bureau).

An infographic by Niall McCarthy of Forbes shows the state-by-state percentages, as of July 15th, and they were:

