Wanting War but Fearing It vs Not Wanting War and Not Fearing It: A Juxtapositionby Nasser Kandil مَن يريد الحرب ويخشاها مقابل مَن لا يريدها ولا يخشاها!

by Nasser Kandil

Wanting War but Fearing It vs Not Wanting War and Not Fearing It: A Juxtaposition by Nasser Kandil Real psychological warfare is the truest expression of the balance of power between two opponents. Real psychological warfare is the one which goes through the minds and hearts of soldiers and officers on opposing sides of a conflict, and not the one which aims at influencing minds and hearts. A moment of confrontation of a different kind circulating in the hearts and minds of the opponents comes at the end of both opponents’ exertion of the utmost of their power to influence hearts and minds, and before the firing of arms. It is this moment which provides a true sampling of the balance of power, which becomes even more evident at the moment of reciprocal fire exchange, and not at the firing from the sense of isolation and terror overtaking one of the opponents, as had occurred in Mazarih Shibaa and recurred in Sahl Al Khiyyam and Aita Al Shaa’b in the very few recent days. The balance of deterrence based on the balance of terror, namely the terror of a bloody and costly war feared by both opponents, is greater than the balance of firepower. What Al Mukawama established in the 2006 war, after having succeeded as a resistance force against an occupying army and forcing it to a humiliating retreat in 2000, was an equivalence in an equation consisting on one side of a higher ratio of elevated morale to a lower ratio of fire power, and a higher ratio of firepower to a lower ratio of morale. In the current confrontation, Al Mukawama, following its achievement of a significant increase in its firepower capacity which has become equivalent to that of its opponent, is heading towards make a big change. The former equivalence it had established has now the possibility of transformation into superiority when the destruction accomplished by air strikes in a confrontation is compared to the destruction precision missiles are capable of achieving. In parallel, the chasm in morale has deepened with the big surplus in high morale on one side, and the profoundly defeated morale on the other. This means a transition from the balance of deterrence based on the balance of terror, to terror on one side and deterrence on the other. A comparison between what has been consistently reflected in the Occupation’s state of being which includes its settlers, political leaders, and its army: officers, commanders, and soldiers, and Al Mukawama, her milieu, and surrounding interior, tells of an equivalence in the negative consequences of COVID-19 and of political and economic fragmentation. It tells of the Occupation’s desire for war, a desire in opposition to its internal conditions and unaccompanied by determination and capability, in absence of which “wear out” will be the leading descriptor, and everything will deteriorate and fall apart. It also reveals that on the opposite side, Al Mukawama, who is considerate of its surroundings, and despite of what she possesses in terms of capability, morale, and cohesiveness in her supportive environment, decides that she does not want a war. The absence of capability puts a restraint on the materialization of the desire for war, because all calculations reveal a fear of war by the Occupation at its popular, political, and military levels. Its counterpart, Al Mukawama, is confident that all will be in her favor, and that she will prevail, should matters slip into a war. In view of her capabilities, she is confident about her readiness to engage in a war and her ability to impose her will on its all fronts, when war becomes an inevitable certainty. For those reasons, she does not fear war. The outcome of what we are witnessing by the minute, hour, and day of this rapidly developing scene is the real psychological warfare taking place in the hearts and minds of commanders, elites, and soldiers of an Occupation strongly desirous of a war but fearing it even more strongly, and its opponent totally undesirous of war and yet totally unafraid of it. A graph depicting battlefield conditions drawn through these points will reveal one section on the graph living a reality of terror, confusion, and hallucination, in juxtaposition to the other section living a state of confidence, security, and steadfastness.

ناصر قنديل

–

تشكّل الحرب النفسية الواقعية التعبير الأعلى عن مصداقيّة موازين القوى بين المتحاربين. والحرب النفسية الواقعية هي تلك الحرب التي تدور داخل عقول وقلوب الجنود والضباط والقادة على طرفي المواجهة، وليست تلك التي تدور للتأثير على هذه العقول والقلوب. فبعد أن يُدلي كل من الفريقين بدلوه ويفعل كل ما يستطيع ويرمي بثقله للتأثير على موازين العقول والقلوب، تبدأ لحظة المواجهة قبل إطلاق النار، بحروب من نوع آخر تدور في العقول والقلوب على الجبهتين المتقابلتين، وتقدّم لنا عيّنة عن موازين قوى ذات صدقية سنشهدها بوضوح أشدّ عندما يبدأ إطلاق النار المتبادل، وليس إطلاق الوحشة التي تصيب أحد الطرفين تعبيراً عن حال الذعر التي تسيطر عليه، كما جرى أول أمس في مزارع شبعا وتكرّر ليل أمس قرب سهل الخيام وعيتا الشعب.

–

توازن الردع، الناتج عن توازن رعب، الرعب من حرب مكلفة ودامية يخشاها الفريقان، هو أكبر من توازن في القوة النارية، فبعدما تفوّقت المقاومة بكونها مقاومة على جيش احتلال وفرضت عليه الانسحاب الذليل من جنوب لبنان عام 2000، خاضت في حرب تموز 2006 معركتها لصناعة معادلة التكافؤ الردعي بين منسوب مرتفع من القوة المعنوية مع منسوب منخفض من القوة النارية، من جهة؛ وفي الجهة المقابلة منسوب معاكس، مرتفع في القوة النارية ومنخفض في القوة المعنوية، وهي تتجه في المواجهة الراهنة لتغيير كبير في المعادلة، حيث تحققت نسبة عالية من التعادل في القوة النارية قابلة للتحول إلى اختلالها لصالح المقاومة عندما تصير المواجهة بين ما تفعله غارات الطيران وما تحققه الصواريخ الدقيقة. وبالتوازي تعمّقت الهوة المعنويّة، بين منسوب فائض في المعنويات المرتفعة، وحضيض المعنويّات المنكسرة. وهذا يعني الانتقال من توازن الردع المؤسس على توازن الرعب، إلى رعب من طرف واحد، وردع من طرف مقابل.

–

الصورة التي عكستها وتعكسها حال كيان الاحتلال مستوطنين وقادة سياسيين، وجيشاً ضباطاً وقادة وجنوداً، تقول بالمقارنة مع المقاومة وبيئتها والساحة المحيطة بها داخلياً، إن هناك توازناً في التأثيرات السلبية لكورونا، والتشظي السياسي الداخلي، تقابله في الكيان رغبة معاكسة للظروف والمناخات الداخلية وغير مشفوعة بعزيمة وقدرة، عنوانها الرغبة بالحرب، لأنه من دونها كل شيء يتداعى، وكل شيء ذاهب للمزيد من التدهور، والاهتراء سيد المواقف. وعلى الضفة المقابلة تقف المقاومة المراعية لما يحيط بها، رغم ما لديها من مقدرات وروح معنوية وبيئة حاضنة متماسكة، وتقرر أنها لا تريد الحرب، ومقابل الرغبات المتعاكسة نحو الذهاب للحرب، كابح غياب القدرة يحول دون ترجمة الرغبة لدى كيان الاحتلال، حيث كل الحسابات الميدانية تقول إن الكيان بمستوياته الشعبية والسياسية والعسكرية يخشى هذه الحرب، يوازيه لدى المقاومة شعور بالثقة بأنه إذا انزلقت الأمور نحو الحرب فكل شيء سيكون لصالحها وستفوز بنتيجتها، وبالنظر لما لديها من مقدرات فهي واثقة من أنها جاهزة لخوض غمار الحرب إذا صارت خياراً حتمياً، وفرض إرادتها في ميادينها، ولذلك فهي لا تخشاها.

–

حاصل الحرب النفسية الواقعية الذي نشهده كل يوم وكل ساعة وكل دقيقة في هذا الظرف المتسارع، بما هي حرب داخل العقول والقلوب، على مستوى القادة والنخب والجنود، يقول، إننا أمام طرف يريد الحرب بقوة لكنه يخشاها بقوة أكبر، ومقابله طرف لا يريد الحرب بالمطلق، لكنه لا يخشاها بالمطلق، وعلى هذه النقاط البيانية يرتسم خط بياني للأوضاع الميدانية، تظهر وقائعه بطرف يعيش حال الهلع والارتباك والهلوسة، ويقابله طرف يعيش حال الثقة والطمأنينة والثبات.

