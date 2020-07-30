Huge number of human organs found in one of terrorists’ hideouts in Syria

Syrian army units in cooperation with residents found a huge number of human organs  saved inside transparent bottles including chloroform in one the hideouts of terrorists in Ghadfeh village in Maarret al-Noaman region in south Idlib.  According to the Syrian News Agency (SANA), one of the doctors turned a home, located 10 km to the east of Maarret al-Noaman into a laboratory where human organs, including heads, eyes, hearts and other organs were saved in bottles.  Names of men and women were written on the bottles.  Terrorist groups have used the sale of human organs as a way to finance their terrorist acts, especially in norh Syria.  Western media reports have talked about the abduction of dozens of children and women with the aim of stealing their human organs. Turkish brokers are running the sale of organs, according to media reports. 

The hideout included a room detected for religious studies with radical books and publications. This indicates that the militants were not members of a gang, but rather of a Jihadi group.

Hearts, Heads&Livers: Syrian Army Uncovered Hideout Of Organ Traders In Greater Idlib (Photos)

Al-Ghadfah, which is located in the vicinity of the city of Ma`arat al-Nu`man, was controlled by al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. The town was liberated by the SAA and its allies a few months ago.

Greater Idlib is known to be a hub for organ traders in Syria. Turkey is the main market for this horrific trade. Militants in the region rely on organ trading, among other criminal activities, as a means to finance their terrorist operations.

Turkey, which deployed thousands of troops and loads of equipment in Greater Idlib over the past few months, is turning a blind eye to illicit activities in the region.

