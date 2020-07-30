Syrian Diaries: 9 Years of War

Posted by INTERNATIONALIST 360° on
It’s now the tenth year since protests turned into war in Syria. Veterans and a TV cameraman look back on how they first got caught up in a conflict they didn’t understand. They share with RT Documentary the memories of bullets and explosions they live with, the losses they’ve experienced, and how their homeland has been changed by violence.
