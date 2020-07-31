Germany likely to benefit from US troop withdrawal, says Russian envoy

July 30, 2020
US President Donald Trump announced on June 15 that Washington would reduce the number of US troops in Germany from 34,500 to 25,000 unless Berlin agreed to pay for their deployment and raise defense spending in accordance with NATO agreements. Trump has repeatedly demanded that all NATO countries spend at least two percent of their gross domestic products on defense.
The envoy noted that the US administration’s decision on relocating part of its forces could impact only economic situation in the areas located near the US military bases
https://tass.com/politics/1183981
