More Behind-the-Scenes Details of 2006 July War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 31, 2020

The political advisor of Hezbollah Secretary General Hajj Hussein Khalil revealed on Friday more behind-the-scenes details of the political process of July War in 2006.

In the second part of an interview with Al-Manar’s Panorama of Victory, Khalil said another heated meeting took place between him and then-Prime Minister Fuad Siniora during the 33-day-war, noting that Speaker Nabih Berri was present at the meeting.

Negotiations

“Siniora repeatedly said during the war that Shebaa Farms were not Lebanese and that the UN Security Council should discuss this issue.”

Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s advisor said he had a meeting with a Lebanese security official, close to Al-Mustaqbal Party, during the war, noting that the official tried to raise the issue of Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) which has been looking into the 2005 bombing which killed former Prime Minister martyr Rafiq Hariri.

“I asked the official about the relation between the war and the STL. He also offered that Hezbollah must hand over its heavy weapons and that multinational forces must be deployed at the border between Lebanon and Syria in exchange for cessation of hostilities,” Khalil said, stressing that Hezbollah categorically rejected that offer.

Meanwhile, Khalil revealed that in one day of the war Speaker Berri voiced concern over some reports, noting that Sayyed Nasrallah at time told him to inform the speaker that the situation of Resistance fighters in battlefields of the southern towns was excellent.

“Speaker Berri told the Americans that there was no problem to raise the number of UNIFIL forces in south Lebanon, but that he stressed that amending their task was out of question.”

Syria’s Support and Martyr Suleimani

Talking about support by the Arab Syrian Republic, Khalil stressed that all military supplies including missiles and especially Kornet missiles did not stop during the war.

“Syrian official did not abandon the Lebanese Resistance. Missiles from both Iran and Syrian Army were transferred to Hezbollah during the war. They didn’t hesitate to supply the resistanc with game-changing weapons.”

Remembering former Head of IRGC’s Quds Force martyr General Qassem Suleimani, Khalil said the top Iranian general was in Lebanon during the 33-day war, noting that he played a major role in the battlefield.

“After the war was over, Russia offered Sayyed Nasrallah a gift in which it voiced satisfaction with the good results of the Russian-made Kornet missiles, which were used by Resistance fighters against Israeli tanks especially in Hujeir Valley.”

Source: Al-Manar

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Syria Assad, UNIFIL | Tagged: Berri, Future Movement, Hariri, July war, Kornet missiles, Nasralla advisor Hajj Hussein Khalil, Nasrallah, Qassem Suleimani, SAA, Siniora, Tribunal for Lebanon |