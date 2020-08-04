Army Abducts Five Palestinians In Nablus, One Near Jerusalem

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 3, 2020 4:11 PM IMEMC

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Monday, five Palestinians near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and one near Bethlehem, south of occupied Jerusalem.

Several army jeeps invaded ‘Aseera ash-Shamaliya town, north of Nablus, before the soldiers stormed and violently searched many homes.

The soldiers then abducted five Palestinians, identified as Ja’far Rawajba, Aqaba Fayez Shouli, Fares Bassam Shouli, Bassem Hamid Shouli, and Mohammad Ahmad Sawalma.

In addition, the soldiers abducted a young man, identified as Husam Hasan Abu Hussein, while crossing the Container Roadblock, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem.

