Secretary General of Kataeb Party killed in Beirut Port explosion

Posted on August 4, 2020 by martyrashrakat

By News Desk -2020-08-04

The Secretary General of the Kataeb Party, Nizar Najarian.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Secretary General of the Kataeb Party, Nizar Najarian, was reported dead after suffering a severe injury at the party’s headquarters during the massive blast at the Port of Beirut on Tuesday.

According to LBCI, the party’s secretary general died as a result of a severe head injury at the party’s headquarters, Beit Al-Wassit (Central House), in Beirut.

Several politicians have mourned his death, including the President of the Kataeb Party of Lebanon, Samy Gemayel.

The Lebanese Health Ministry has reported that as many as ten people have been killed as a result of the explosion at the Port of Beirut.

Civil defense units are now combing through several areas around the explosion’s epicenter to help civilians and put out fires.

