Message to some irate Serbian readers

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 05, 2020

Dear Serbian friends,

Since the crisis began in Serbia some of you have been enraged by the articles written for the Saker Blog by “Saker’s Johnny-on-the-spot in Belgrade”. Some of you have posted irate comments, often in direct violation of the moderation guidelines, while others sent me outraged emails.

And yet, each time I offered my angry correspondents the right of reply (I told them I would post any original article challenging Saker’s Johnny-on-the-spot in Belgrade’s position), but nobody agreed.

So let me ask you this: what is the point of expressing your outrage to me when you refuse to take the opportunity I give you to present your point of view?

Some of you have told me that me posting the reports of Saker’s Johnny-on-the-spot in Belgrade damages the credibility of the blog.

So let me ask you this: what do you think YOUR behavior (both the attempts at posting very rude comments AND your refusal to avail yourself of a chance to present your point of view) did to YOUR credibility with me?

It so happens that I asked Saker’s Johnny-on-the-spot in Belgrade for a reaction on the events in Serbia. He very kindly agreed to share with us his insights. You do not have to agree with him, but to immediately resort to a tsunami of insults and threats towards Saker’s Johnny-on-the-spot in Belgrade and myself does not inspire much respect either, now does it?

Frankly, while I personally don’t know much about the situation in Serbia,and while I take no personal position on the events in Serbia or the policies of Mr Vučić, I CAN already tell you that I find Saker’s Johnny-on-the-spot in Belgrade’s position and arguments far more deserving of a hearing than the mostly inchoate and ugly personal attacks on him or myself.

In conclusion, I repeat here: IF you write a decent analysis of what really is taking place (in your opinion) in Serbia, please feel free to submit it to me and I will publish it if it meets the minimal standards for being posted here.

If rather not use fact-based and logical arguments, then please spare me (and the moderators!) the usual ad hominem accusations you have been trying to inundate me with.

The above is NOT addressed to most (or even many) of my Serbian readers. It is addressed to the relatively minor number of irate protestors who, however, compensate for their lack of numbers by a quasi maniacal determination to somehow get me to stop posting Saker’s Johnny-on-the-spot in Belgrade’s columns.

Friends, if that is your desire, then you need to change your entire approach. All you are doing now is alienating me and forcing me to take time off much more important things.

So, please stop. Thank you!

The Saker

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Serbia | Tagged: The Saker |