Al-Moallem affirms, in a phone call with the Lebanese Foreign Minister, Syria’s support and solidarity to brotherly Lebanon

Wednesday, 05 August 2020

Damascus, (ST) – Deputy Premier, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Walid al-Moallem in a phone call to Lebanese Foreign Minister, Charbel Wahba, expressed the sorrow and sympathy of the Syrian Arab Republic upon hearing the news of the horrific explosion in the Beirut port, which killed a number of innocent people and injured others and caused enormous damage to public and private buildings and facilities.

Al-Moallem affirmed Syria’s sympathy and solidarity with brotherly Lebanon and its willingness to to help Lebanon overcome the tragic accident.



Al-Moallem expressed his deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the brotherly Lebanese people, the families of the bereaved victims and wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for this fraternal stance, which reflects the true relationship between the two brotherly peoples.

Raghda Sawas

Ambassador Abdul Karim: Syrian Embassy doors are open to help the Syrians affected by Beirut port explosion

Beirut, (ST) – The Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Abdul Karim, affirmed that the doors of the embassy are open to provide aid and assistance to the Syrians in Beirut, especially those affected by the massive explosion that hit Beirut port and killed dozens of people.

Abdul Karim in a telephone call with the Syrian TV channel on Wednesday spoke about the procedures that could be taken by the Embassy to help the Syrians in Lebanon , “The doors of the Embassy are open to all who need help, and the Embassy staff monitor, follow up and receive humanitarian cases that want to return to Syria and provide them with facilities”.

He indicated that there is full cooperation and substantial facilities from the relevant authorities in Syria, as well as from the concerned authorities in the Lebanese Public Security and the Lebanese Ministry of Interior.



Ambassador Abdul Karim expressed Syria’s sympathy and solidarity with brotherly Lebanon, and that it was affected as government and people by the horrific explosion in the port of Beirut on Tuesday, which killed a number of innocent people and injured others, and caused enormous damage to buildings and public and private facilities.

Raghda Sawas

