Former Israel MK Declares Lebanon Blast as ‘Gift from God’

August 5, 2020

A large explosion struck the port of Beirut on August 4. (Photo: via AJE)

Former Israeli Member of the Knesset Moshe Feiglin gleefully hailed yesterday’s devastating explosion in Beirut as a “gift” from God in time for the Jewish festival Tu B’Av.

Feiglin posted on Facebook that he thanked God that the deadly blast took place in Beirut, and claimed it was just in time for Tu B’Av, which is a festival of love, and in modern times has become a romantic Jewish holiday for dancing, handing out flowers and singing.

“Today is Tu B’Av, a day of joy, and a true and huge thank you to G-d and all the geniuses and heroes really (!) who organized for us this wonderful celebration in honor of the day of love.”

He went on to speculate that the explosion was no accident, claiming he had “experience” in explosives.

Feiglin said:

“If it was us, and I hope it was us, then we should be proud of it, and with that we will create a balance of terror. By avoiding saying it’s us – we are putting ourselves on the dark side of morality.”

Moshe Feiglin an Israeli politician expressed his happiness towards what happened in #Beirut. pic.twitter.com/Ege5RagN1D — Middle East in the Field (@EastFild) August 5, 2020

A large explosion struck the port of Beirut Tuesday afternoon, in the heart of the Lebanese capital. The blast wave from the explosion overturned vehicles, shattered windows and damaged buildings several kilometers away.

The blast was initially attributed to a shipment of fireworks, but it was later revealed to be 2,750 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate sitting in a warehouse which ignited, causing the huge explosion.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

