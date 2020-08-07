Al-Manar Reporter Banned from Asking Macron during Press Conference

Al-Manar reporter, Mona Tahini, was prevented from asking the French President Emanuel Macron a question during his press conference at the Pine Palace in Beirut on Thursday.

Al-Manar reporter posted a video on her Twitter account which shows Macron having a side talk and taking selfie pictures with a number of journalists although the pretext for preventing her from raising her question was that that the French President Macron did not have enough time before heading to the airport to back into France.

Tahini told Al-Manar program, Panorama Today, that some journalists consumed a long time while raising their questions, adding that she was not given her turn to ask although she had already taken a permission for that.

It is worth noting that tweeps reacted widely with Al-Manar reporter’s tweet and firmly denounced this repressive act which refutes the claims about holding the values of democracy and freedom of speech.

