Sayyed Nasrallah Denies Fabrications about Missile Cashes in Beirut Port: Hezbollah Concentrates on Haifa Port

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Friday offered deep condolences to the families of the martyrs claimed in Beirut Port’s blast, hoping a speedy recovery for the wounded.

“We are in face of a major humanitarian and national catastrophe according to all the standards,” his eminence said in a televised speech.

“There are more than 150 martyrs; the majority of them are Lebanese, with a remarkable number of Syrians and national from of different countries.” “There are thousands of wounded, and dozens are missing. Tens of thousands of families left their homes damaged by the explosion.” “Livelihoods of thousands were affected, and a panic that stormed the hearts of millions. “Buildings shook in a way that made people believe that it was a major earthquake or that there was an explosion close to them.”

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the major negative effects of Beirut blast on the humanitarian, medical and economic situation in the country.

“Beirut blast has been completely obliterated. This would cause major economic losses.”

“This explosion affected all the Lebanese with all their sectarian affiliations.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that all the Lebanese must face such catastrophes in an exceptional way psychologically, politically and in media, adding, “We must express sympathy, love and solidarity with each other.”

In this regard, Hezbollah Secretary General underscored the speedy intervention of the civil committees in helping the state authorities, adding that the role of the medics, rescue teams, municipalities, religious boards and individuals was vital in face of the consequences of the calamity (removing debris, cleaning streets, etc.).

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that Hezbollah followers, institutions, and committees rushed after the explosion to provide relief aids to the affected people, reiterating the party’s readiness to assist the government authorities in face of the catastrophe and provide temporary shelters for those whose houses were damaged or destroyed.

Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the stances taken and relief aids sent by the Arab and foreign governments as well as resistance movements to support Lebanon despite the siege imposed by the United States, pointing out that Hezbollah views the visit of the French President positively as it come in the context of helping and uniting the Lebanese.

“We wish US imposed its siege just on Hezbollah, not on all the Lebanese.”

Sayyed Nasrallah added that when catastrophes occur, everyone halts disputes and conflicts in order to preserve unity in face of the challenge, but that after Beirut explosion, this unfortunately did not happen.

“Just after the explosion, some local and Arab TV channels as well as social media pages adopted an alleged scenario which claims that Beirut port’s warehouse which exploded contained missiles or ammunition for Hezbollah. Although official sources denied the presence of missiles in the port and confirmed that of nitrate used for agricultural and industrial purposes, they (local and Arab TV channels) insisted that the ammonium nitrate had been stored by Hezbollah for 6 years in order to blame the party for the explosion.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that this claim is an unjust defamation, adding that they follow the propaganda law: “Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth.”

“I categorically deny the claim that Hezbollah has stores of missiles, ammunition or anything else.”

“Although the US administration and the Western media stopped promoting this unfair claim, some Lebanese and Arab TV channels continued circulating it.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah neither runs Beirut port nor does it interfere in its administration, adding that the Resistance knows about Haifa Port in Occupied Palestine more than Beirut Port.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that the investigations are ongoing and can reveal the truth about the explosion and the stored substances within a short time, calling on all the Lebanese to boycott the media outlets involved in falsifying the truth.

Sayyed Nasrallah said he would not engage in political quarrels with the parties attempting to utilize the explosion, stressing that it is the time of sympathy and solidarity.

Hezbollah leader underlined the importance of holding just and serious investigations that can reveal the truth as called for by the President and the Prime Minister in order to try and inflict the fair punishments on all the culprits regardless of their religious and political affiliations.

Truth and justice must prevail, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who proposed tasking the Lebanese Army to hold the investigations and identify the culprits “as all the political parties trust it”.

Sayyed Nasrallah emphasized that the investigations must be up to the exceptional catastrophe and culprits must be tried and punished regardless of their affiliations, adding that this would be a main test which indicates whether the Lebanese parties can establish the state or not.

“If the competent authorities fail to reach justice in the case of Beirut blast, it would never be possible to establish and maintain the state in Lebanon.”

The way how the foreign countries is dealing with the consequences of the explosion opens new chances that must be seized by the Lebanese, Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Addressing those who have engaged in a battle against Hezbollah on the basis of Beirut explosion, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “You will not reach any result.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also reassured the Resistance supporters, saying: “The international and regional situation has changed. Hezbollah is too strong to be overcome by some unjust liars who commit forgery and push to the civil war.”

Hezbollah Secretary General said, in the beginning of the speech, that he delayed his speech scheduled to be last Wednesday due to the catastrophic blast, clarifying that the speech was specialized to identify Hezbollah attitude towards the developments on the border with the occupied Palestine and to dwell on other important issues in Lebanon and the region.

Lebanon has been in mourning as Beirut was ravaged by the two massive blasts which rocked its port, killing at least 150 people and injuring more than 5,000 others. Dozens have been also still missing.

