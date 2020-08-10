Illegal Trump Military Base in Syria Comes under Attack

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 6, 2020 Miri Wood

An abandoned illegal US Military base in northern Syria

On this occasion, the bombing was on a Trump regime criminal base in the town of Ash Shaddadi. A previous one left two American illegals missing. Details are also missing because these areas of Syria — which is not part of the US, nor a NATO member state, nor a NATO lapdog — are under foreign military occupation…and also, perhaps, because Trump does not want to tell Americans that their illegals in Syria are being killed or wounded while engaged in criminal activities.

It is unlikely that those attacking the imperial US bases are members of any faction of al Qaeda, including but not limited to ISIS; were bonafide ISIS terrorists engaged in military attacks on illegal, occupying forces, it is likely that Trump would take a page from Obama’s book of war crimes. Let us never forget that ”44″ was thwarted in his plans to do to Syria what he did to Libya, when the Syrian Arab Republic joined the OPCW in September 2013.

Obama was forced to wait another year before launching his war criminal “coalition” of 66 countries which bombed Syria from the sky, using the excuse of ISIS murdering western illegals as the cover story. Please keep in mind that none of those killed had any visible means of support, which gives some plausibility to various claims all were engaged in special operations to destroy Syria, from the ground.

Other recent attacks on American criminals in Syria, arrogant enough to set up military bases, have been scattered through other areas of al Hasakah and also Deir Ezzor, where the Trump regime is focused on stealing the oil that belongs to the indigenous people of Syria. Contrary to the NATO peak colonialists, Syria oil does not belong to America, nor to the Saudis, nor to the Israelis.

Syria News reminds western fraud liberal colonialists that Syrian oil also does not belong to the non-indigenous, murderous, treasonous, separatist Kurdish militia, to whom Obama gave the Orwellian name, SDF — even while much of its leadership consisted of foreign, NATO wetworkers — whose members Trump now uses as cannon fodder in the attempted ethnic cleansing of the Syrian people and their homeland.

Bomb detonated in front of the Church of the Virgin Mary, in Qamishli, Hasaka, Syria.

The author humbly suggests that Americans take a moment from their partisan infighting to reflect on not only Trump’s double standards regarding illegals, but on the silence of the Trump haters, regarding the spate of attacks on those highly revered military troops, those illegals in the S.A.R.

— Miri Wood

